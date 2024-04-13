Below Deck Season 11 has hit the halfway point, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the end is near.

The OG has a new vibe with Captain Kerry Titheradge taking over for Captain Lee Rosbach.

While some things about Below Deck may be different this season, some things never change, like the crew drama.

As tensions are at an all-time high now, especially with Barbie Pascual and Fraser Olender, one would think the season is almost over.

Thanks to the mid-season trailer revealing how many episodes were left, we now know plenty of Below Deck Season 11 is still to come

Let’s review when Below Deck fans should tune in for the Season 11 finale.

When is the Below Deck Season 11 finale?

There’s a little discrepancy about the finale date for Below Deck Season 11 because of the mid-season trailer. The footage states that nine episodes are still left in the season.

The video was dropped ahead of Below Deck Season 11, Episode 8, but was also featured at the end of that episode as a promo for what’s happening later this season. So, the confusion comes from whether or not the nine episodes include Episode 8.

If the nine remaining episodes included Episode 8, then the Below Deck Season 11 finale will be on Monday, May 20, but if not, then the finale will be on Monday, May 27. Considering the latter is Memorial Day it would be surprising if Bravo opted to air the finale on that date.

Stranger things have happened, though, and perhaps the network would use the finale to reign in viewers on a holiday. Either way, the OG Below Deck will wrap up by the end of May.

What can Below Deck fans expect from the rest of Season 11?

Several episodes remain in the current season, meaning plenty of big moments are coming.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Barbie’s future hangs in the balance.

New stew Paris Fields just arrived. However, she’s already shaking things up in the latest Below Deck spoilers.

Meanwhile, Ben Willoughby revealed the season nearly broke him because of the drama. Based on the spoilers we are (pretty) sure he brings on the drama himself.

Fraser kissing a charter guest has yet to happen on the hit-yachting show. Captain Kerry does fire someone from the initial crew – which we saw in the mid-season teaser.

Speaking of Captain Kerry and Ben, the bosun clapped back at the captain over recent comments that Ben won’t last all season, so that’s something to look forward to.

We know more crew leaving is looming because Fraser and Captain Kerry teased a record-breaking crew turnover this season. That’s one reason the rumor mill is buzzing that one of Fraser’s bestie’s returns.

In other Below Deck news, Fraser has come under fire from Jill Zarin, who blames him for their group’s bad charter. Captain Lee, though, thinks it’s all Jill and has slammed the RHON alum for her behavior.

Are you enjoying Below Deck Season 11, or are you ready for it to end?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.