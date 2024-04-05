Is Hayley De Sola Pinto returning for Below Deck Season 11? Here’s why fans think so

Below Deck alum Hayley De Sola Pinto has the rumor mill buzzing that she will pop up on Season 11.

Hayley made quite the impression on Below Deck Season 10 with her good looks and incredible wit.

The red-headed stunner was also amazing at her job, which was great, considering Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber spent all their time fighting with each other.

Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Hayley worked well together on the hit-yachting show.

They meshed so well it was a bit of a surprise Hayle wasn’t asked back, especially considering how entertaining Below Deck fans found her.

Well, it turns out that Below Deck viewers may not have seen the last of Hayley.

Is Hayley De Sola Pinto returning for Below Deck Season 11?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben Willoughby revealed a significant turnover for crew members on Season 11. The new Bosun teased a familiar face from the franchise also comes back.

Social media sleuths are convinced the person is Hayley. This comes after they did a deep dive into Ben, Hayley, and Fraser’s Instagram accounts. Last summer, all three of the Below Deck stars were in Los Angeles simultaneously.

“Reunited with the one and only 🫶🏼 Hollywood doesn’t know what’s hit them! #belowdeck #belowdeckbravo #bravotv #wwhl #bravoholics #realitytv #bravoandy #vanderpumprules #bravomemes,” Ben and Hayley shared in a joint IG post.

Although there were no pictures of Ben and Hayley with Fraser, he did share a post with this location at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills two days after the joint social media share.

This is significant because Bravo sends cast members to LaLa Land each year to film their pick-up interviews (aka confessionals). Hayley would have no reason to be in Los Angeles unless she had to film interviews.

Okay. Sure. Hayley could be on vacation or want a Below Deck reunion.

However, Hayley lives in London and sees Fraser all the time. It seems unlikely she would travel all the way to LA for a reunion with Ben.

We could be wrong, but all signs suggest Hayley returns this season. After all, she’s very close with Fraser and doesn’t really work in yachting anymore… so she could have been an easy last-minute replacement.

If Hayley does come back, it would mean Barbie Pascual leaves the show because the stew replacing Cat Baugh is Paris Fields. The next preview does feature a breaking point between Barbie and Fraser… so she may exit.

Speaking of Barbie, she came out to defend Jill Zarin amid backlash for her Below Deck appearance. The Real Housewives of New York City alum also spoke out to shut down the haters after her first episode hit Bravo airwaves.

Ben called out Captain Kerry Titheradge recently leading to a new Below Deck feud. The captain hinted Ben may not last the season, prompting Ben to speak out.

More crew firings are coming, as we know, thanks to the mid-season trailer. New Below Deck spoilers hint Chef Anthony Iracane could be the next one on Captain Kerry’s chopping block.

Keep watching to learn if Hayley De Sola Pinto does pop up on Below Deck during Season 11.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.