Below Deck: Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby reveal many crew firings and more familiar faces on Season 11

Below Deck Season 11 has just kicked off, but Ben Willoughby and Fraser Olender warn fans not to get too comfy with the current yachting crew.

Neither Ben nor Fraser are strangers to having crew turnover on the hit-yachting show.

This marks Fraser’s third season on Below Deck, while Ben returns for his second season.

However, they have both revealed that a great deal of turnover with the crew happens on Below Deck Season 11.

Captain Kerry Titheradge has taken over for Captain Lee Rosbach and made it pretty clear in the first meeting that he means business.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

According to Ben and Fraser, that couldn’t be more true based on the number of firings this season.

Below Deck: Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby tease Below Deck Season 11 firings

It was evident from the BelowDeck Season 11 premiere that some people aren’t going to cut it on the St. David yacht.

“There’s a significant turnover this year. I don’t go anywhere though, so thank God for that,” Fraser expressed to E! News.

Although he didn’t hint at who gets the boot, Fraser called out Stew Barbie Pascual for her attitude during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Fraser also declared that Bosun Jared Woodin needs to get “his s**t together.”

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fraser revealed one crew member comes dangerously close to being as much of a problem as Camille Lamb was on Season 10 of Below Deck.

It’s a safe bet he’s either talking about Barbie or Cat Baugh. They already appear at odds and seem to have work issues.

Below Deck star Ben Willoughby hints at familiar faces returning for Season 11

When crew members are fired, they have to be replaced, and Ben just gave Below Deck fans something to look forward to when that happens. Other than the pure drama and chaos of a Below Deck crew firing, of course.

“You’re in for seeing a few more familiar faces, one a little bit more familiar than you would expect. But I’ll leave that for you guys to decipher,” Ben explained to E! News.

Like Fraser, the lead deckhand also confirmed that he does last the entire season. Let’s be honest: the chef and bosun aren’t making it to the end, and at least one, if not two, of Fraser’s stews won’t last either.

In other Ben Willoughby news, he recently spilled all about his break-up with Camille Lamb, including her cheating on him. You can read all about that here.

Who’s excited about a lot of crew turnover on the new Below Deck season?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.