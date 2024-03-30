Below Deck Season 11 has officially hit the halfway point, and fans are weighing in on the OG show.

The current season of Below Deck has brought about one major change in the franchise, with Captain Kerry Titheradge replacing Captain Lee Rosbach.

Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby returned to help ease the captain transition.

This week, the mid-season trailer dropped to reveal the drama’s just getting started on Season 11 of Below Deck.

After the footage was released, a Reddit user started a thread about the boring season.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“The newest season of BD is so boring. Like where’s all the drama and crazy? Maybe I’m just over the franchise because I’ve watched it to death but l’m not feeling it. I’m also not seeing a ton of posts about it here. Anyone else feel the same?” wrote the user.

Later, an edit was added where the user admitted to missing a few episodes and taking the many replies within the Reddit thread to heart.

A Below Deck fan shares their thoughts. Pic credit: @Diligent-Might6031/Reddit

However, that didn’t stop Below Deck fans from supporting the newly revamped show.

Below Deck fans weigh in on Season 11

So much love was pouring in for the hit-yachting series on Reddit. One user declared they could “never find below deck boring.”

Another one thought the current season was refreshing and a reminder of the yachting series early days.

Below Deck fans weigh in. Pic credit: @Ok-Patient-3385/@psychotical/Reddit

More Reddit users popped on to share their love of the current season.

“I’m actually really enjoying this season,” wrote a Reddit user, while a different one stated, “I’m loving this season. Just the right amount of drama without being over the top.”

There was a user who was happy the food was shown more and that the crew had been earning some crazy tip money.

More Below Deck fans. Pic credit: @Brendanaquitss/@MinimumWeek6906/@Colfrmb/Reddit

Others liked the new editing style and commented on the mid-season trailer bringing the drama.

While a user has been enjoying the season, they made it pretty clear they are not a fan of Ben.

Excited Below Deck fans. Pic credit: @YouNeedMoreNuggets/@Background_Shine6411/@Valley_Squirrels/Reddit

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck fans have been sounding off on Ben.

“I’m enjoying it and Captain Kerry is a #. Such a great leader and a good attitude too.” wrote one user.

The remark got a reply from Captain Kerry in the form of a GIF.

A Captain Kerry fan gets a response. Pic credit: @benjito_z/@Capt_kerry/Reddit

Captain Kerry frequently pops into social media platforms to see what Below Deck fans have to say and uses GIFs for his replies.

More Below Deck news

It’s been a busy week for Below Deck news, especially after the mid-season trailer was released.

New deckhand Dylan Piérre De Villiers has viewers questioning editing and Bravo after a recent share, and his appearance on another Bravo show.

Meanwhile, Ben clapped back at Captain Kerry as an off-screen feud erupted. Captain Kerry hinted Ben’s future on Season 11 is in jeopardy and there’s more on that here.

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers gave an update on Season 3, but he also asked fans for help to get things with the show moving along.

What do you think of Below Deck Season 11 so far?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.