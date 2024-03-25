Below Deck mid-season trailer teases angry Captain Kerry, more crew exits, and obnoxious RHONY alum Jill Zarin

The Below Deck Season 11 mid-season trailer has arrived, and it does not disappoint.

Last week, Below Deck lost Bosun Jared Woodin and Stew Cat Baugh for very different reasons.

Now, Bravo has given us a first look at what to expect from the rest of Season 11.

We know that a new deckhand and new stew will join the crew, with the preview footage giving more insight into both.

It should surprise no one that Bosun Ben Willoughby has the hots for the new Stew Paris Fields.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s coming up on Below Deck Season 11, so let’s take a look.

Captain Kerry Titheradge loses it as more Below Deck exits loom

The crew chaos is at an all-time high as the season hits the halfway point. Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Stew Barbie Pascual continue to butt heads with it reaching a boiling point.

Fraser once again goes to Captain Kerry to complain about someone being insubordinate. All bets are on him talking about Barbie again.

Things appear to come to a head on a crew day off, with Fraser declaring via his confessional that he rather go without sleep than have to look at her.

The deck crew doesn’t fare much better, thanks to Ben’s boatmance with Sunny Marquis and his wandering eye for Paris. Later, Ben gets an earful from a pissed-off Captain Kerry, calling him out for “blatant disrespect.”

Chef Anthony Iracane breaks down as the pressure of the job gets to him. Even Stew Xandi Olivier loses it on a crew night out over the drama.

All of this leads to Captain Kerry issuing someone their walking papers. The camera flashes to all the crew that’s been there since day one, so we know a newbie isn’t getting canned.

Sadly, the odds are that Chef Anthony gets fired, and if he does, chances are it has to do with an OG Housewife.

The Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin joins Below Deck

We knew that Jill Zarin from RHONY fame was headed to Below Deck this season and that she was going to be a handful. Well, it turns out that a handful is being nice to her.

Jill has major complaints about the food, comparing it to a buffet, as well as slamming how long the meal is taking and that her burger is cold.

Oh yes, that’s only a glimpse of how Jill and her group will act on Below Deck as they prepare to take demanding charter guests to a whole new level.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Fraser and Captain Kerry confirmed Jill is demanding and has crazy requests, too, including how she likes her ice.

There is plenty of romance drama to go around, too, and not just with Ben. Barbie and Deckhand Kyle Stillie seem to go from friends to more.

Season 11 of Below Deck has hit the halfway point, but the drama is far from over.

Captain Kerry hinted that this season has a record number of crew exits. Be sure to tune in to find out if that’s true and see who else is sent packing on the hit-yachting show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.