Ben Willoughby got a promotion this week on Below Deck, and fans have a lot to say about it.

Captain Kerry Titheradge fired Bosun Jared Woodin after he screwed up one time too many.

It made sense for the captain that Ben, as lead deckhand, would take on the bosun role.

After all, this was Ben’s second time working on the St. David, and he knows his way around the yacht.

While Captain Kerry may believe in Ben, Below Deck fans are a different story.

X (formerly Twitter) was filled with Below Deck viewers sharing their opinions on Ben’s new promotion.

Below Deck fans sound off on Ben Willoughby after he replaces Jared Woodin

“Is it wrong I’m hoping Ben with all of his ‘I could do this better than him’ attitude…he screws up? I’m a terrible person. I know.” wrote an X user.

Another pointed out that Ben becoming bosun was the only bad thing about Jared getting fired, while a different one called Ben the only choice but also a messy option.

Pic credit: @TaeganP/@genevive77/@Eris0303/X

“#belowdeck My concern now is that Ben’s head is going to get bigger,” said an X user.

Ben was also called a “TURD,” and his womanizing ways were brought up too.

Pic credit: @jaxbra/@KateJayyy81/ @EchoDoesRadio

The new Bosun was also called the worst.

“Ben becoming bosun isn’t something I can celebrate with him. He is a man w***e and arrogant. Because he isn’t the least bit humble, I hope he makes the boat capsize.#BelowDeck” read another X.

Ben becoming bosun isn't something I can celebrate with him. He is a man whore and arrogant. Because he isn't the least bit humble, I hope he makes the boat capsize.#BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/XWC02eX1ob — Rubygirl (@ElaineB15943992) March 19, 2024

An X even compared Ben to Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Ben is our new bosun? Oh god another Gary situation incoming 😆😭 #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/4SWlUe9XgF — Jak (@TooRealReality_) March 19, 2024

A different X user made it clear Chef Ben Robinson was the only Ben for them.

“Ughhhhhhh Ben. I could see the mistakes Kyle was making because I’m two steps ahead. Okay there. Don’t let the big swell get to big for those breaches #BelowDeck,” read an X.

Ughhhhhhh Ben. I could see the mistakes Kyle was making because I’m two steps ahead. Okay there. Don’t let the big swell get to big for those breaches #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/N2iRftA73f — Anna Sanchez (@nannasbananas) March 19, 2024

One X user simply just doesn’t like Ben.

Not everyone was going all in on the new bosun. Some Below Deck viewers are Team Ben and all for his new promotion.

Ben Willoughby gets support from Below Deck fans

“Maaan I’m so happy for Ben. Gettin’ laid and gettin’ promoted #BelowDeck,” said an X.

Another one agreed with Captain Kerry that Ben was the perfect choice to lead the deck team.

I just got caught up on #BelowDeck and I agree with @Capt_Kerry decision. Ben is a GREAT choice for Bosun. pic.twitter.com/5lnwcw8eul — Aaron Howe (@AuthorAaronHowe) March 19, 2024

Well, there you have it, Below Deck fans are weighing in on Ben Willoughby and his promotion to bosun.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a new hunky deckhand joins the mix next week, and he’s ready to shake things up.

There’s also a new stew joining the crew soon. The reason for that is that Cat Baugh is leaving, and you can learn more about her exit here.

Be sure to keep watching to find out how Ben does as the new bosun.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.