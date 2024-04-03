Below Deck spoilers: Chef Anthony flops, Barbie is over it, and unhappy Captain Kerry

Below Deck Season 11 is more than half over, and that could mean the end of one fan-favorite crew member.

The mid-season trailer featured Chef Anthony Iracane breaking down in the galley.

It’s not a surprise, considering he’s struggled all season long.

However, the most recent charter featuring The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin just might be the end of the road for the chef.

This week, we saw Chef Anthony get a lot of complaints about the food, especially when Barbie Pascaul messed up the lunch order.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The current episode ended with an issue with the sushi as Anthony focused too much on Jill instead of the primary’s diet restrictions.

Chef Anthony fails and Captain Kerry isn’t happy on Below Deck

Bravo dropped the first few minutes of the next episode, which picks up right where the previous episode left off. Things go from bad to worse for Anthony as the dinner progresses.

After dealing with the sushi complaint, which is to do nothing, the chef focuses on the different versions of Pad Thai. Chief Stew Fraser Olender isn’t meshing with the chef, even complaining about how Anthony plates the food.

To be fair, Fraser has a lot on his plate, thanks to Jill, who just seems to make everything more difficult. Fraser has to cut her off at one point to focus on everyone’s dinner order.

Unfortunately, Anthony continues to fall behind, and when the food is served, it’s cold and not great.

Captain Kerry Titheradge joined the guests for dinner. Although he remains composed, Captain Kerry is seething on the inside as he tries to keep his frustration hidden. Jill, of course, can tell the captain isn’t pleased and points that out to her man.

A flip of scene features Captain Kerry in his confessional declaring, “This is the worst dinner service we’ve had all season.” Back at the table, the captain makes small talk, but he’s clearly not happy.

Barbie Pascual is over it on Below Deck

Meanwhile, as Chef Anthony flops, Barbie Pascaul had it with pretty much everything and everyone on the St. David yacht. After Fraser calls for her on the radio, she makes fun of him.

Via her confessional, Barbie admits that since they are a man down, she’s been doing the brunt of the work, comparing herself to Cinderella. Barbie doesn’t want to be there, but she’s no quitter.

Instead of giving up, Barbie will push through, giving Fraser a fake smile. When she does, Fraser calls her crazy, and it’s a hilarious moment.

Their dynamic certainly isn’t getting any better, and things come to a head on the crew’s day off.

First, though, they have to survive Jill Zarin. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Dedk viewers have blasted the RHONY starlet.

Despite Jill driving her crazy on the show, Barbie has defended her against the trolls, claiming the former housewife wasn’t that bad.

On another note, the rumor mill is buzzing that this charter will be Chef Anthony’s last and that he will get fired. You can read all about that here.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.