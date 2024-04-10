Below Deck spoilers: Ben upsets Sunny, Fraser’s had it with Barbie, and more crew night out drama

The Below Deck drama keeps heating up as Season 11 of the hit yachting show barrels toward the end.

We are past the halfway point for Below Deck Season 11, and it seems the best is still to come.

Hot on the heels of Jill Zarin being an overbearing guest, the crew gets a much-deserved day off.

This week’s episode ended with Fraser Olender unleashing on Barbie Pascual at the beach, leaving her in tears.

Not much changes in the preview as the group gets ready to head to dinner with only Chef Anthony Iracane showing concern for a crying Barbie.

It should surprise no one that things go from bad to worse at dinner.

Sunny Marquis and Ben Willoughby hit another rough patch

Ben Willoughby does what he does best on Below Deck and flirts with Paris Fields. In the preview video, Ben gets handsy with Paris, hugging her, grabbing her behind, and more, all while Sunny Marquis watches.

Sunny gets angry when Ben sits with Paris and touches her leg. The hug becomes too much for Sunny, who moves away from Ben at dinner as he focuses on Paris.

Via his confessional, Ben is, of course, confused by what’s going on, while Sunny goes off about Ben disrespecting her. Sunny pulls Ben for a chat, but that only worsens when Ben declares they are not dating.

The bosun simply wants to sleep with her for the rest of the charter season to see if it leads to something else. This doesn’t fly with Sunny, who stands her ground and doesn’t give in to hooking up Ben that night.

Instead, Sunny breaks down crying on Barbie’s shoulder in their bunk.

Tension mounts between Barbie Pascual and Fraser Olender on Below Deck

Fraser makes his feelings toward Barbie crystal clear to anyone who says anything about her. The chief stew is done with Barbie, and that only sets her off.

Barbie makes a toast to the crew, apologizing for the drama between her and Fraser. It’s beyond awkward as she airs some of their dirty laundry, shocking the group.

Xandi Olivier has no problem telling Barbie the toast sucked. The toast gets Fraser even more riled up as he indicates Barbie’s time on the yacht is up tomorrow.

Only time will tell what happens next with Barbie and Fraser, but we know he runs to Captain Kerry Titheradge, calling out Barbie’s insubordination.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the way Fraser treats Barbie has Below Deck fans putting him on blast.

Make sure to keep watching to find out if Sunny forgives Ben and if Captain Kerry grants Fraser his wish for Barbie to be fired.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.