Below Deck’s Barbie Pascual and Dylan Pierre De Villiers clap back at Ben Willoughby amid new feud

The off-screen drama surrounding Below Deck Season 11 is turning out to match the on-screen chaos on the hit yachting show.

Ben Willoughby has been central to a couple of feuds emerging from the latest season of Below Deck.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben took aim at Captain Kerry Titheradge after the captain hinted Below doesn’t last all season long.

Now, the bosun has come under fire from two of his other costars after doing an Instagram Q&A where he threw shade at Below Deck and so much more.

Dylan Pierre De Villiers and Barbie Pascual have messages for Ben after he dissed them.

Based on Below Deck spoilers, we knew Dylan and Ben were at odds, but Barbie is a bit surprising.

Barbie Pascual claps back at Ben Willoughby amid new Below Deck feud

Taking to Instagram Stories, Barbie reshared a slide featuring one of Ben’s Q&As. The user asked Ben if he thought how Xandi Oliver spoke to Barbie was okay.

Below Deck viewers know that Ben and Xandi became super close during the season. Ben stood up for Xandi, while critiquing Barbie in the process.

“To an extend. Xan is a chief stew off the show. She knows the interior department so well, she carried the interior team as Barbie didn’t know house keeping or laundry. Although they were understaffed and tensions rise quickly. Just a personality clash,” Ben wrote.

Barbie saw what Ben said and she didn’t hold back in blasting him for his words as she defended herself.

“Only thing she carried was a Xanax…I’ve been yachting for 6 years. I OBVIOUSLY know housekeeping and laundry. Be .. put down your phone. Dragging the entire cast,” she expressed.

Barbie claps back at Ben. Pic credit: @barbiepascuall/@wanderingwilloughby/Instagram

The drama follows Ben showing Barbie some love ahead of speculation that she would be fired.

What did Below Deck star Dylan Pierre De Villiers say about Ben Willoughby?

This week, Below Deck viewers saw some tension mounting between Dylan and Ben when the latter gave Sunny Marquis the lead deckhand promotion. Dylan was frustrated with not getting the role.

Ahead of the episode airing, Ben took to Instagram to set the records straight on why he chose Sunny over Dylan. In his lengthy message, Ben even dropped a bombshell about how Captain Kerry really felt about Dylan.

The deckhand heard everything Ben said on-screen and off-screen. Dylan used Instagram Stories to seemingly take aim at his boss.

“Remember the Truth always shows big boy,” Dylan wrote on a video of him with the song SPIT IN MY FACE by sped up nightcore playing.

Dylan seemingly takes aim at Ben. Pic credit: @dilldevill/Instagram

There’s no question that Below Deck Season 11 doesn’t seem to have been a good one for Ben Willoughby. However, the more he answers questions honestly, the more he upsets his costars.

Stay tuned because there’s still plenty of Below Deck to play out and we are pretty sure Ben has a lot more to say about it.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.