Jill Zarin calls out Fraser Olender for not defending her amid Below Deck backlash

Below Deck star Fraser Olender found himself under fire from The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin.

Fraser has endured a lot of backlash this week, thanks to Jill and his treatment of Barbie Pascual.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck fans blasted the chief stew over his behavior on the show.

For her part, Jill placed the blame on Fraser for her group for having a disastrous charter.

If that wasn’t enough, the RHONY alum has gone a step further, calling him out for not defending her.

Oh yes, amid Below Deck fans going all in on Jill, she has taken issue with Fraser not standing up for her as other crew members did.

Jill Zarin says Fraser Olender ‘ignored’ request to defend her amid Below Deck backlash

Speaking with Us Weekly, Jill revealed that until her episode of Below Deck aired, she and Fraser were on good terms.

Jill shared that Fraser even reached out to apologize to her amid the backlash but ignored her after she asked him to defend her.

“[Fraser] even apologized and said, ‘I feel bad about the bad pressure you’re getting. You don’t deserve it. You’re a nice lady. You didn’t do anything wrong. So I asked him if he would come out and say something and he didn’t,” she shared

This came after a year of them keeping in touch and talking frequently following Jill filming Below Deck. Fraser not sticking up for Jill has given her a serious change of heart about him.

“I’m done. He doesn’t want to listen. I tried to reach out with him on Instagram. He just said, ‘I feel bad that you are getting a lot of hate and you don’t deserve it.’ And I said, ‘Well, can you say something?’ And he ignored it,” Jill expressed to the outlet.

The former The Real Housewives of New York City star made it clear she’s done with Fraser and wants nothing to do with him ever.

this charter would have been so much better without Jill 😂 #BelowDeck @FraserOlender pic.twitter.com/vdwT8aaTN8 — Cait (@_cat5) April 11, 2024

Below Deck stars stand up for RHONY alum Jill Zarin

Jill mentioned a couple of other members of the Below Deck family who did have her back.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Barbie came out immediately to defend Jill after her first episode aired.

Below Deck Med alum Kyle Viljoen also defended Jill in a lengthy rant via Instagram Stories. Kyle wasn’t a crew member on Jill’s charter but had met her, so he felt compelled to speak out.

Jill Zarin has also clapped back at the trolls, claiming things were not as they seemed with her and her Below Deck charter.

One person not defending Jill’s behavior on Below Deck is Captain Lee Rosbach. The Below Deck alum slammed her, insisting the camera doesn’t lie.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.