Who gets fired next on Below Deck? That’s a question on fans’ minds as Season 11 prepares to say goodbye to another crew member.

Below Deck has had two crew members leave so far.

That really isn’t much, considering crew turnover in the previous seasons and Captain Kerry Titheradge hinting at record-breaking yachting changes on the season.

However, that could change as several crew members appear on the chopping block.

The mid-season trailer hinted a day one crew member gets fired.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from upcoming Below Deck Season 11 episodes.

Who gets fired next on Below Deck?

Sadly, Chef Anthony Iracane gets fired, and it all goes down in Season 11 Episode 12. The new preview featured Captain Kerry having to talk to Anthony again.

Based on the chef’s reaction, it’s pretty easy to see that things don’t go well. Thanks to a Reddit thread, we know the chat ends with Anthony being sent home.

The spoiler thread reveals that in Season 11, Episode 13, a new crew member joins the team. Descriptions for upcoming episodes on Reddit refer to the latest St. David yachtie as Chef Nick.

Potential Below Deck spoilers. Pic credit: @teanailpolish/Reddit

The upcoming tension between Ben Willoughby and Dylan Pierre De Villiers had some fans convinced the deckhand was a goner. After all, Dylan did talk smack about Sunny Marquis getting lead deckhand because she’s having sex with Ben.

But that isn’t the case and Dylan does seem to struggle to jell with the crew and guests for the rest of the season.

What is interesting, though, is that the synopsis for Season 11, Episode 13, also reveals that Ben tries to “reignite a spark with a past lover.”

A look ahead on Below Deck. Pic credit: @teanailpolish/Reddit

Since Paris and Barbie are both mentioned in the synopsis, we can’t help but wonder if that means Xandi Olivier leaves for some unexpected reason. Then again, Ben could reignite a spark with someone who doesn’t join the crew amid his boatmance with Sunny.

A new feud between Captain Kerry and Ben emerged after the bosun clapped back at the captain over claims Ben doesn’t make it through Season 11.

Ben has also taken aim at Below Deck, talking about exposing his truth amid unhappiness with the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck fans are giving Captain Kerry mad props for helping Barbie Pascual amid her drama with Fraser Olender.

There are still a handful of episodes left in Below Deck Season 11 and we haven’t seen the last crew member leave.

Be sure to tune in to see what goes down with Anthony and the introduction of Nick.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.