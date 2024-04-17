Captain Kerry earns Below Deck fans praise amid Season 11 chaos: ‘Killing it’

Below Deck fans have been won over by Captain Kerry Titheradge amid the Season 11 chaos as he proves that he’s an amazing leader.

There’s no question that Captain Kerry was in a tough spot taking over for Captain Lee Rosbach on the OG show.

However, more than halfway into the season, Captain Kerry has made Below Deck his own.

This week, Captain Kerry shut down Fraser Olender’s attempt to fire Barbie Pascual because of his own personal feelings.

Below Deck fans have come out in droves to show the captain has won them over.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire with users giving Captain Kerry much-deserved props, and he noticed, too.

“Captain Kerry is so awesome for not fully taking Fraser’s side. He should make Barbie Chief Stew next season 😍⚓️ #BelowDeck” read one X.

Captain Kerry is so awesome for not fully taking Fraser’s side. He should make Barbie Chief Stew next season 😍⚓️ #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/LpYWRSKmtk — Jak (@TooRealReality_) April 16, 2024

Another shared a GIF of some of the crew from Below Deck Down Under Season 1 clapping to show excitement over Captain Kerry not taking Fraser’s side.

Captain Kerry seeing through all Fraser’s personal opinions of Barbie and how that should not affect the professional relationship #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/tZiV2qDBhK — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) April 16, 2024

“Captain Kerry is an idol, his leadership style has the perfect mix of thoughtfulness, empathy, and cut-the-bullshit advice😆🛳️ love him on this season 👑#belowdeck,” said an X.

Captain Kerry is an idol, his leadership style has the perfect mix of thoughtfulness, empathy, and cut-the-bullshit advice😆🛳️ love him on this season 👑#belowdeck pic.twitter.com/W1y7b7FWIT — LilBravoB*tch✨ (@lilbravobitch33) April 16, 2024

A different one joked about what the captain was really saying to Fraser, which was that Barbie couldn’t be fired just because she hurt his feelings.

Captain Kerry said in so many words to Fraser “no sir we can’t fire Barbie because she upset you and on a day off” #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/6YcdqS4NpP — Linda (@mzcaramelbunni) April 16, 2024

“@Capt_Kerry is killing it! He saw straight through Fraser coming in there hot with personal issues. He knows a good worker when he sees it. Such a good people manager.” wrote a Captain Kerry fan.

@Capt_Kerry is killing it!

He saw straight through Fraser coming in there hot with personal issues. He knows a good worker when he sees it.

Such a good people manager.

👏 #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/0kuz0YGxOJ — Blockedbyyawn (@blockedbyyawn) April 16, 2024

Speaking of the Below Deck captain, he has become known for responding to various Xs and threads on Reddit.

Captain Kerry Titheradge responds to Below Deck fans

One X user talked about Captain Kerry giving a class in management with a GIF declaring the new captain was perfect. Captain Kerry saw it and replied with a GIF of Johnny Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Another claimed that Captain Kerry was dealing with high school drama, showing a scene from Mean Girls to get the point across. The captain had the best GIF response, which you can see below.

Captain Kerry also used a GIF of Joey and Chandler from Friends to reply to a Below Deck fan, who gave him props for teaching and letting the crew figure things out independently.

All this love for Captain Kerry Titheradge comes hot on the heels of a feud with Ben Willoughby exploding. Well, at least on the bosun’s side. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben has called out Captain Kerry.

Ben also threw shade at Below Deck as he spilled some tea about his experience. That includes Ben dropping a bombshell about the captain and other season spoilers.

Has Captain Kerry won you over?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.