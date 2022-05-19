Below Deck star Eddie Lucas shares dapper photo in a classy suit with his girlfriend

Eddie Lucas showed out in a suit in a photo he shared with Below Deck fans on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Below Deck star Eddie Lucas has been at the forefront of the news lately for his claims that the cast doesn’t make as much money as he thought they should from Bravo. He also announced that he would not be returning to the franchise.

While the wild revelations from Eddie simmer down, he changed gears and stepped out with his girlfriend looking very dapper in a classy suit, minus the tie.

Eddie first appeared on Seasons 1-3 of the OG series before taking a hiatus for a couple of years. He made a return on Seasons 8 and 9 alongside his mentor Captain Lee.

Eddie Lucas showed out in a suit for Below Deck fans

Eddie used his Instagram post to post a mirror selfie he took standing next to his girlfriend.

In the photo, both of them were smiling as Eddie wore a black suit jacket and pants with a white button-down shirt. His date wore a black jumpsuit with a patterned suit jacket.

The photo was geotagged at a hotel in Washing DC and Eddie revealed that the occasion for dressing up was a wedding.

During Season 9, Eddie touted his girlfriend during a private interview as being the nicest one he’s ever had.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In late January 2022, Eddie shared a milestone moment with Below Deck fans when he announced that he bought a house. His girlfriend stood by his side in the proud photo where he thank her for her support.

In previous seasons, Eddie had talked about how hard it was to keep a relationship going in yachting and how much more stressful long-distance dating was.

Eddie Lucas had a messy hookup on Below Deck

During Season 3 of Below Deck, Eddie had a girlfriend at the time but was experiencing problems with her and revealed that she had cheated on him in the past.

With his girlfriend tensions high, Eddie decided to not so secretly hook up with Raquel “Rocky” Dakota.

Rocky had a reputation for being unhinged because of her on and off-the-job behavior which fanned the flames of Eddie’s transgression.

Eddie denied the hookup for several episodes before he finally admitted to cheating on his girlfriend with Rocky.

Captain Lee was disappointed in Eddie’s behavior and Rocky actually formed a crush on Eddie during their boat romance so she was hurt by his actions as well.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus.