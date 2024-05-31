Below Deck Season 12: When will it premiere and who’s returning?

That’s a wrap on Below Deck Season 11 after a very explosive ending to the hit-yachting show.

Captain Kerry Titheradge and the rest of the crew said goodbye to the St. David yacht after a very intense charter season this week.

Since then, the cast has been speaking out on the crazy drama because, once again, there’s no Below Deck reunion.

The good news is that Bravo has officially greenlit Below Deck for another season.

Considering the new vibe Captain Kerry brought to the franchise, it’s really not a surprise,

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s look at what we know about Below Deck Season 12.

When will Below Deck Season 12 premiere and who’s returning?

Below Deck Season 12 was filming earlier this month in St. Marteen. Captain Kerry will be back at the helm, and we are pleased.

No one can replace Captain Lee Rosbach but Captain Kerry didn’t even try. Instead, he brought his style and vibe – a refreshing change to the show.

Fraser Olender has been spotted filming too, making it his fourth on the show and third in the chief stew role.

In an ironic twist, the rumor mill is buzzing that Chef Anthony Iracane returns even after Captain Kerry fired him on Season 11.

After pictures of someone who looked like her were leaked, speculation about Sunny Marquis has also been building. Sunny’s possible return comes hot on the heels of revealing her romance with Ben Willoughby, who we all know won’t be back, is still going strong.

Below Deck fans can expect Season 12 to hit Bravo airwaves next winter at the earliest. There’s a slight chance it could be late fall this year, but highly unlikely.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med Season 9 will play out next on Bravo airwaves.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 has filmed and so has Below Deck Down Under Season 3, so hopefully those will air before we get a new season of the OG Below Deck.

Below Deck Season 11 news

The wrapping up of Below Deck Season 11 has brought about a lot of news fans have been waiting for. Captain Kerry finally spoke about his feud with Ben, who he called the “biggest disappointment” of the season.

For his part, Ben has claimed that the new captain didn’t treat the staff or production team very well.

Meanwhile, Xandi Oliver and Barbie Pascual also revealed where they stand today following their explosive fight on the Season 11 finale that had Barbie leaving St. David early.

In other Below Deck news, the Below Deck Med Season 9 premiere brings major chaos to the interior crew.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.