Captain Lee Rosbach pokes fun at Jill Zarin’s Below Deck stint to tease new show Deady Waters

Below Deck fans will see Captain Lee Rosbach in a new light thanks to Deadly Waters.

Captain Lee returns to TV in the docuseries that focuses on the more dangerous side of life at sea.

The stud of the sea has been getting Below Deck fans hyped for his latest gig, including having a little fun at his old show’s expense.

One year after news broke that Captain Lee was not asked back for Below Deck Season 11 and Captain Kerry Titheradge was replacing him, Captain Lee will embark on a new television adventure.

This comes hot on the heels of the Below Deck Season 11 finale, the first season without Captain Lee at the helm.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Captain Lee admitted Below Deck did not prepare him for Deadly Waters at all.

“I mean, there’s cameras and water. That’s where all similarities end,” the captain shared with the outlet.

Captain Lee Rosbach pokes fun at Jill Zarin’s Below Deck stint to tease the new show Deadly Waters

In true Captain Lee fashion, he used his wit, charm, and sassy one-liners to reveal how different Deadly Waters is from Below Deck.

The captain also used The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin’s stint on Below Deck Season 11 appearance to prove why his former show is no Deadly Waters.

“[On] Below Deck, [they] have to worry about Jill Zarin and how her ice cubes didn’t fit [or] they weren’t the right size,” he stated.

When it comes to Deadly Waters Captain Lee shared, “You’re talking about bodies popping up and about the effect that it has on the relatives and the mothers and the fathers and the sisters and the people that are left behind.”

After taking a break from television, Captain Lee is ready to be back on the small screen, especially considering the dynamic of his new gig.

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach opens up about Deadly Waters on Oxygen

Deadly Waters will see Captain Lee focusing on the darker side of life in the open waters. Whether it’s inexperience or other circumstances, things can change in an instant on his new show.

The true crime docuseries caught Captain Lee’s attention because it was set in his element, and he loves the genre.

“There’s something about when you’re dealing with things that actually have happened, and people’s lives have actually been lost, and other people’s lives are affected. There’s something about that that adds a new twist to it that makes it all the more real,” Captain Lee expressed to Us Weekly.

Captain Lee, an avid Law & Order fan, explained that, unlike the NBC show, when a case on Deadly Waters is done, those people are gone forever. The captain took time to give a shoutout to The Coast Guard, maritime police, and the Navy for the work they do, which can be thankless and gruesome.

Captain Lee Rosbach takes on the role of host in Deadly Waters. It’s a series like no other, and it will certainly have Below Deck fans seeing a different side of the stud of the sea.

Be sure to check out the premiere of Deadly Waters this Saturday, June 1, at 9/8c on Oxygen.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.