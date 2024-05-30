Captain Kerry Titheradge calls Ben Willoughby ‘biggest disappointment’ on Below Deck Season 11

Below Deck Season 11 came to an explosive end this week with a finale episode that took many fans by surprise.

Captain Kerry Titheradge wrapped up his first season on the OG show with a little reflection on-screen.

Social media, of course, wants to get the captain’s hot takes on the season, especially the finale episode that had Barbie Pascual leaving the St. David yacht early.

This week Captain Kerry answered a few Below Deck fan questions on X (formerly Twitter).

One wanted to know what surprised the captain the most when watching the show back.

“Much of the crew’s personal drama surprised me. Biggest disappointment was the lead deckhand undermining his bosun and chief stew, then once becoming bosun doing the same to me.” Captain Kerry wrote.

Captain Kerry responds to a fan. Pic credit: @DatelessJ/X

While he didn’t mention Ben by name, his words proved Captain Kerry and Ben are still at odds.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben claims that the captain didn’t treat staff very well during filming.

Captain Kerry Titherdage reacts to Below Deck Season 11 finale drama

Along with calling out Ben, Captain Kerry also weighed in on the explosive finale episode. One X user hoped for a Below Deck reunion, which we know isn’t happening, and asked how Captain Kerry couldn’t hear Barbie on the final night.

“I must have been dead to the world that night, was a total shock when i found out the next morning,” he expressed.

More Captain Kerry interaction. Pic credit: @PaulPaully69/X

Another X user declared someone should have woken up Captain Kerry amid all the nonsense. It was a comment he agreed with sharing his answer via GIF.

Captain Kerry also used a GIF when one X user wondered how the captain felt about Ben and Kyle Stille laughing at the cabin clean reprimand.

There’s certainly no love lost between Captain Kerry and Ben, but one keeps speaking about it more than the other.

Ben Willoughby and Captain Kerry Titherdage’s Below Deck feud explained

After Ben was promoted to bosun, Captain Kerry expressed in an interview that Ben wasn’t his first choice to replace Jared Woodin. Captain Kerry even hinted that Ben doesn’t last the entire season, which he did.

Ben later used Instagram to clap back at the captain while defending his work ethic as the new feud heated up.

Since then, Ben has been coming for Captain Kerry, even dropping a bombshell about how the captain really felt about deckhand Dylan Pierre De Villiers. Ben has also shaded Below Deck, threatening to expose the “truth” about the show more than once.

Captain Kerry, for his part, has been pretty quiet on the topic other than his infamous GIFs on social media.

Perhaps now that the season has ended, we will get more insight from Captain Kerry on his feud with the bosun.

In the meantime, we have news about Below Deck Season 12 and have confirmed Captain Kerry will return.

News that Ben’s still dating Sunny Marquis comes as the rumor mill has been buzzing that she will be back for another season, too.

Are you surprised by Captain Kerry taking aim at Ben?

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.