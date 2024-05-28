Below Deck Season 11 has ended, and it was an explosive ending that left fans with many questions.

However, once again, there won’t be a Below Deck reunion to hash out the season.

Instead, Below Deck fans will need to check in with their favorites on social media for life updates.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben Willoughby and Sunny Marquis recently revealed their relationship status, which will no doubt surprise some.

The lack of a reunion is a slap in the face to Below Deck fans who still watch the show each year and deserve some closure.

So why isn’t a Season 11 reunion happening? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Why isn’t there a Below Deck reunion?

The last OG Below Deck reunion was for Season 9. It was done virtually, which has been the case for the Below Deck reunions since the pandemic.

Even though fans didn’t love the virtual reunions, at least it gave us something.

When Season 10 of Below Deck ended, fired cast member Alissa Humber used social media to share that it was canceled due to scheduling issues. The reason seems to be the go-to reason why Below Deck reunions are no longer a thing.

Another reason being speculated has to do with Andy Cohen not being a fan of the show. It’s no secret that Andy doesn’t do the best job of hosting the reunion shows, but Kate Chastain could easily step in to take his place.

Unfortunately, we may never know why there wasn’t a Below Deck Season 11 reunion show, as the topic has yet to be addressed by anyone from the cast.

Perhaps the stars will somehow align, and we will have a reunion for Below Deck Med Season 9, but don’t get your hopes up.

Below Deck Season 11 news

Rounding out the Below Deck season, we had a few discoveries, aside from Sunny and Ben dating.

Ben isn’t quitting his feud with Captain Kerry Titheradge any time soon. The bosun recently called out the captain about how he treated the cast and crew on the show.

Speaking of Ben, he has also opened up about all the backlash he’s endured this season.

Stew Paris Fields made fun of her co-stars and used a medical emergency to get her point across.

We may not be getting a reunion for Below Deck, but we are getting another season of the OG show with Captain Kerry at the helm.

Stay tuned for more details on Below Deck Season 12.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.