Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Jenna MacGillivray gets vulnerable in recent Instagram post

Jenna MacGillivray is getting a lot of heat this season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Fans and crew members alike have expressed distaste toward the chief stew.

However, it seems that Jenna is learning from her mistakes. We have watched confrontations between Jenna and Captain Glenn, Adam, Madison, Parker, and Georgia this season.

It appears that Jenna is watching the season too, or at least knows what is going on. She recently apologized to Captain Glenn after being very disrespectful towards him in an episode.

Jenna seems to feel remorse after watching some of this season

Glenn responded, and it seems all is well between the two now. Of course, all of these fights will likely be brought up during the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion.

A few days ago, Jenna posted a photo of herself holding a beer. She wrote a lengthy caption that explained some of her behavior this season.

She wrote, “I got lost this season. Lost in a love I believed in. Lost in a person I believed in. I’m a hopeless romantic that grew up on Disney and foolishly believed I too could find an everlasting love.”

“And for years, when I met someone I felt was worth it, I gave it everything I had. And that is my fault, because in that process I forget no one is going to catch me when I fall. I tried my hardest this season to be a boss.”

“I tried my hardest to be open and vulnerable, and to many of you, that simply wasn’t good enough. But I tried and I will try again. I made mistakes. And you’ll see at the reunion how that transpires. It saddens me mostly because I’m a person that takes joy in making others happy. There were a lot of complexities at play.”

“I’ve apologized to Madison, Georgia, and Parker. I most recently apologized to Glenn for my tone and behaviour in last night’s episode. I feel when I apologize people get mad at me, and if I say nothing, I also get chastised.”

She concluded, “I’m trying my best. We are all human and make mistakes. So I’m just going to chug this beer in my hand and eat some humble pie.”

Many commented with more criticism while others stood by Jenna.

Below Deck Med chief stew Hannah Ferrier commented, “That’s because you can’t win honey! It’s really that simple. So stop trying and concentrate on your family and friends who know you x.”

What’s your take on Jenna?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Monday at 9/8c on Bravo.