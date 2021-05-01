Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Dani Soares reveals new career path following pregnancy announcement

Dani Soares reveals a new pursuit following her pregnancy. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew Dani Soares opens up on her plans for life after her pregnancy.

It seems that since Dani will have a little one to raise, on her own as she has mentioned, Dani is potentially putting her yachting life behind her.

She revealed what her new career path is during her Pita Party chat with fellow stewardesses Daisy Kelliher and Alli Dore on Instagram.

She declared that she just started studying nursing this year in Sydney, Australia, where she’s currently based.

“I love it. It’s amazing,” she shared. “I literally love every subject of it. And I’m really excited about it.”

She shared that she wants to continue her nursing studies once she has her baby.

“Yeah, I want to try my best to keep studying. I don’t want to stop it. I should have a month holiday, after the baby is born, from school. It works really well with school holiday,” Dani explained. “So, at least, you know, it’s a month without studying, without work, just me and baby. And then I can just go back to studying slowly and then after work. So it works well, actually.”

How is Dani’s pregnancy going?

Dani also chatted about some of her pregancy strugles.

She vented that she “can’t sleep properly anymore.”

She also shared that her pregnancy has kicked her sweet tooth into high gear.

“And I’ve been eating so much sweets… it’s pregnancy cravings because I’m usually more of a savory person and I’ve just been binging ice creams and cakes and stuff like that – it’s not like me at all!” Dani added.

All in all, Dani’s pregnancy seems to be going smoothly and she’s still carrying on business as usual.

“Still working full-time, still studying full-time, so just living normal,” Dani said.

Dani shocks Below Deck fans with pregnancy announcement

Below Deck fans were stunned when Dani posted that she was pregnant, and quite far along into her pregnancy, on Instagram.

In the pic, she posed wearing a black top and showed off her pronounced baby bump.

“It’s just you and I little baby,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans wonder if her pregnancy was a result of her boatmance with Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

The two have been hooking up in between charters, and during the midseason trailer, Dani may have hinted that she was ready to get pregnant.

“The more I get to know you, I like you more. Let’s have sex tonight and if I get pregnant then that’s God’s will!” Dani exclaimed in the trailer to Jean-Luc.

Additionally, she announced the pregnancy around the time that the trailer dropped possibly trying to break the news herself before it’s revealed on the show.

If Jean-Luc is the father, it seems that he doesn’t want to be involved as Dani made clear it was just her and her baby.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.