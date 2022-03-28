Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Here are the Season 3 taglines for cast members

The Parsifal III crew has some great one lines on the sailing show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is well underway, and the cast members’ taglines for a recent episode have emerged.

There’s no question that Season 3 of the hit sailing show has been one for the books. The crew’s constantly coming up with entertaining digs, sayings, or zingers about their colleagues and charter guests.

What are the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 taglines?

The Instagram account @belowdeckaboveaverage created some cast taglines based on what the crew members said during Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 5. They are so good, too, so shout out to James Pike, who runs the account.

Kicking off the post was a picture of Colin MacRae with the line, “the cougar really wants some dad bods to deliver her cake who are we to let her down.”

Next up was Colin’s pal Gary King, who’s always good for some zingers. Gary’s line was, “Gabriela’s the only one full of spunk.” Speaking of Gabriela, she came in with the line, “you floss your teeth with your hair?”

Deckhand Tom Pearson’s tagline was “can I put smiley faces on my nipples?” while chef Marcos Spaziani’s line of the night was simple, “hey pendejo!”

Captain Glenn Shephard’s another one who can come up with great one-liners. The captain’s tagline, “if you don’t try, you’re just a motor yacht,” is no exception.

Stew Ashley Marti’s line from the episode was, “I feel like I just returned from war.” Never one to bite her tongue, Daisy Kelliher’s tagline, “I don’t get paid enough for this s**t,” was fitting of how she felt during the episode.

The last tagline goes to deckhand Kelsie Goglia, who said, “that papaya is prettier than me.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum reacts to Season 3 Episode 5 taglines

The comments section of the Instagram post was flooded with remarks on the Season 3 Episode 5 cast member taglines. One familiar face popped up in the comments section giving props to the hilarious post.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 alum Dani Soares loved the post and taglines.

“Make sure you keep doing this for every ep! I love it 🙌❤️😂,” she replied.

Pic credit: @belowdeckaboveaverage/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 has certainly given fans something to talk about. The crew has been entertaining with several hookups and a few blowups too.

There are plenty more episodes to watch, which means Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers can expect a lot of iconic one-liners from the crew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.