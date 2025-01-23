Below Deck Sailing Yacht finale spoilers: Cloyce scrambles, a charter guest is MIA, and Danni and Chase chaos

Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers for the Season 5 finale reveal the Parsifal III crew is going out with a bang.

It’s been an interesting season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but it’s so not one of the show’s best.

That said, the show appears to keep the drama coming until the very end.

The latest preview for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 finale teases things pick up right where they left off in the last episode.

Daisy Kelliher is upset that Danni Warren is talking to Chase Lemacks about their relationship instead of doing her job.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans went off about the deckhand and stew and their fighting. It seems the finale will bring more of the same from them.

Chase and Danni chaos takes over Below Deck Sailing Yacht

When Danni finally walks away in the preview to do her job, she and Chase are frustrated.

In his confessional, Chase explains he thought they had a mutual agreement that they wouldn’t label whatever happened between them. Understandably, he isn’t sure about committing to someone he’s known for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Danni is annoyed because she’s “romanticized” the relationship. In her confessional, she expresses her frustration with Chase’s attitude and feels a bit duped.

They are clearly not on the same page, and neither seems to want to budge, especially Chase. The deckhand has big plans after the charter season, and he’s not changing them for a fling.

Danni goes running to tell Diana Cruz about the situation as Daisy gets an earful from the primary charter guest about the disastrous lunch involving Diana.

Cloyce’s sushi dinner takes a turn on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Down in the galley, Chef Cloyce Martin is preparing a sushi dinner that most guests can’t eat. No, he isn’t prepping wrong.

The primary guest, ML, wanted a sushi dinner; as we know, the primary guest always gets what they want.

Cloyce is left scrambling to create chicken-like sushi and steak-like sushi, as well as other entrees for dinner, to meet all the food allergies. Captain Glenn Shephard is joining the guests for dinner, adding more pressure to Cloyce.

Things turn when ML decides to nap and informs another guest to start dinner without her. Yes, the only person who eats fish and wants sushi is MIA for dinner.

Chaos erupts when Daisy informs Cloyce what the guest told her about starting dinner without the primary guest. A flip of the scene shows ML snoring in her cabin as the other guests sit at the table.

Make sure to tune into the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 finale to find out how the last dinner of the season goes.

