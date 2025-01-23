Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are going off about the Chase Lemacks and Danni Warren drama exploding on Season 5.

The boatmance between the stew and deckhand took a turn ahead of the finale.

They argued about trust and what happens after the season, even though they had only known each other for 11 days.

Chase basically put Danni in the friend zone only to have her go crazy when Daisy Kelliher told her about Chase’s fling with Season 4 alum Ileisha Dell.

The episode ended with Danni grabbing Chase to talk, and they ended up screaming at each other with the charter guests nearby.

Daisy interrupted them to get Danni back to work, which did not go well.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on Chase and Danni’s fight

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire as the episode played out, weighing in on the state of Chase and Danni’s boatmance.

“It’s satisfying to see that dirty Danni chase Chase all episode hoping for redemption while the chick is clearly a nymphomaniac and fornicates with every guy who passes near her. Plus she has the nerve to lecture him about his ex. What a disgusting woman!” read an X.

It's satisfying to see that dirty Danni chase Chase all episode hoping for redemption while the chick is clearly a nymphomaniac and fornicates with every guy who passes near her. Plus she has the nerve to lecture him about his ex. What a disgusting woman! #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/53iv0vvjYb — Miwa Sam (@Miwa_Sam_) January 21, 2025

Danni’s lying was mentioned more than once, with one X user laughing at the stew and trying to defend herself by saying this was the first time she lied to Chase.

Danni: It was the first time I lied to you’

Honey, don’t you mean “it was the only time”?#BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/UTCKcvxQfx — dramabananna (@dramabananna) January 21, 2025

“Danni lied to Chase and then proceeded to gaslight him because he didn’t tell her about Ilesha and didn’t want to follow her to Australia. And then she tried to convince him to forgive her for lying because she eventually told him,” said an X user with a GIF of Steve Harvey calling Danni “crazy.”

Danni lied to Chase and then proceeded to gaslight him because he didn't tell her about Ilesha and didn't want to follow her to Australia. And then she tried to convince him to forgive her for lying because she eventually told him #belowdecksailing #belowdecksailingyacht pic.twitter.com/axq9VtzO88 — Reality Roast (@RoastReality) January 21, 2025

A different X user thinks Danni is nothing more than a manipulator as she tries to make Chase out to be the bad person amid their drama.

Danni is SUUUUCH a manipulative human! She conveniently keeps leaving the lie she told Chase out of the story & is trying to paint him as the untrustworthy one 🙄🤷‍♂️🤥



I just find her unlikeable on sooo many levels!! 👎#belowdecksailing ⛵️ #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/Xggw5PcUi9 — Rick Zhampagne 🍁 ♊️ (@RickZhampagne) January 21, 2025

“Danni lies to Chase about a guy she slept with a week ago, and gets mad that he didn’t tell her the details about his relationship w/Aisha 2 yrs ago, classic gaslighter,” said an X.

Danni lies to Chase about a guy she slept with a week ago, and gets mad that he didn’t tell her the details about his relationship w/Aisha 2 yrs ago, classic gaslighter & #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/vLC1gEI7yr — ChiChi❤️ (@mydogisphat) January 21, 2025

Chase and Danni have Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans speaking out

Another X used a GIF of Kate Chastain to reveal that they are Team Chase, calling him more mature than Danni.

Chase is many miles more mature than Dani….#BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/lfH6nKjl8v — Ryan Grannan-Doll (@BostonHanSolo) January 21, 2025

“Chase saw someone easy and desperate which is why he went for Danni. Now he doesn’t want her after learning she hooked up with someone else before him😂😂,” wrote an X user, including a GIF of Hannah Ferrier laughing.

Chase saw someone easy and desperate which is why he went for Danni. Now he doesn’t want her after learning she hooked up with someone else before him😂😂#BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/ESQhvB6aUi — Meli (@Melidac23) January 21, 2025

One X user feels like Chase “dodged a bullet” when he used the we’re just friends card on the stew.

Chase dodged a bullet by breaking up with Danni #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/NC2csIJqDd — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) January 21, 2025

Not all Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers were taking sides. One user felt that Danni and Chase deserved each other.

dear god danni and chase are perfect for each other, both whiney, entitled, ignorant babies🤮 #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/q97MIuGdxY — tori (@toriiwhoX) January 21, 2025

We don’t know yet what goes down between Chasee Lemacks and Danni Warren on the show.

However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Danni dissed Chase during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, so things are not all good between them these days.

Are you Team Chase or Team Danni?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.