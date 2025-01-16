Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers: Chase sitrs the pot with Danni

Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers reveal that Chase Lemacks is thinking about life after Parsifal III.

The deckhand joined the crew mid-season after Emma Crouch was fired.

However, Chase took full advantage of his short time on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht to have the most fun.

Unlike during his Season 4 stint, Chase became one hot commodity with stews, especially Danni Warren.

They have pretty much hooked up every single crew night out in a guest cabin.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With the season coming to a close, though, the latest Below Deck Sailing Yacht sneak peek teases trouble is brewing for the boatmance.

Chase stirs the pot with Danni on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

In the “next on” preview, fans saw Chase put Danni in the friend zone. This comes after Daisy Kelliher called out the two for making out heavily in public on a crew night out.

They have another hookup in the guest cabin, which leads Chase to chat with Danni the next day. After all, the “where do we stand” talk goes over well after a hookup.

Bravo has given a more in-depth look at that scene where Chase gets real with Danni in the crew mess. Chase plays chill as he asks if they are all good, catching Danni off-guard.

When Chase remarks they are “cool friends,” things go from bad to worse. Danni gets defensive, claiming there’s no point in talking if he’s already made his mind up.

Side note: We learned Chase has only been on the yacht for two weeks, so that’s how long their boatmance has been going on.

Danni, for her part, gets frustrated, making it clear she was ready to try life off the boat regardless of them going to opposite sides of the world in a matter of days.

Although she gets tense talking to Chase, Danni tries to remain calm, but her confessional is a different story. Danni goes off because she’s been thinking of how to make the relationship work while he’s been thinking of how to friend-zone her.

The stew requests to put off the conversation as they are on charter and walks away very pissed off.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Danni recently dissed Chase, and perhaps this has something to do with why she did.

More Below Deck news

A lot is happening in the Below Deck world, especially as Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 winds down.

Daisy has had it with the online bullying and shared a message with the haters.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have dragged Gary King for how he treated Captain Glenn Shephard when the captain called out his actions and disobeying orders.

In just a couple of weeks, Below Deck Down Under Season 3 is back with hunky Captain Jason Chambers and a new crew.

One of his crew members, Season 2 alum Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, teased the upcoming season, calling it “insane” and “difficult.”

To watch the full preview of Chase and Danni, click here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.