Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on charter guest accusing crew of stealing jewelry

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are sounding off after a charter guest accused the Parsifal III crew of stealing her diamond jewelry.

The most recent episode featured four wealthy southern women enjoying a quick charter on the sailing yacht.

However, things took a turn when guest Lorrie told chief stew Daisy Kelliher her diamond necklace and earrings were missing, alluding to them being stolen.

After getting Captain Glenn Shephard involved to reassure the guest no one would steal her diamonds, Lucy Edmunds found the items in Lorrie’s purse.

When Daisy brought them to Lorrie, she was revealed but did not apologize or anything for her accusations.

The charter guest’s actions have Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers in an uproar and social media putting her on blast.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on charter guest accusing crew of stealing her jewelry

Twitter was on fire with tweets about what Lorrie did and her behavior toward the crew.

One tweet compared the guest to an old episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Kim Kardashian lost her diamonds in the ocean and freaked out.

This woman and her damn jewelery…#BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/Zmp0Zw3Sep — digital get down (chanel's version) (@cdadamswrites) June 6, 2023

There was a joke about the diamonds being fake and a couple of remarks calling Lorrie’s actions and behavior ridiculous.

Pic credit: @Mara23600687/@MavisPearlO/@GrandmaMeg2011/Twitter

“These women better open their pocketbooks very wide when they leave their tip #BelowDeckSailing,” wrote a fan.

These women better open their pocketbooks very wide when they leave their tip #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/GQ6e6qOntP — Anna Sanchez (@nannasbananas) June 6, 2023

That seemed to be a trend as another tweet also noted that these ladies better fork over some serious cash after these stealing allegations.

How much should you tip the crew after accusing them of theft on the high seas like they Jack Sparrow. #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/kfQwJwq4b7 — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) June 6, 2023

If the stealing accusations weren’t enough, Lorrie didn’t even apologize to the crew. Captain Glenn commented on this on the show, and Twitter was ablaze with thoughts on it too.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers blast charter guest for not apologizing

The situation had one Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewer yelling at the television screen.

I was screaming at my TV, "Apologize you old hag!!!" #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/RM0Th4jSg8 — Just Marissa (@MarissaRapier) June 6, 2023

“So you basically accuse the crew of STEALING your precious diamonds on a yacht full of cameras mind you. They find them in the most careless place YOU LEFT THEM and it’s just oh wow…thanks. No apology whatsoever. I’m so disgusted #BelowDeckSailing,” wrote another Twitter user.

So you basically accuse the crew of STEALING your precious diamonds on a yacht full of cameras mind you. They find them in the most careless place YOU LEFT THEM and it's just oh wow…thanks. No apology whatsoever. I'm so disgusted #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/sl8M3yhhZ5 — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) June 6, 2023

One fan used a Kanye West GIF to get their feelings about Lorrie not issuing an apology to the crew after her awful behavior.

Speaking of GIFs, there was one of Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy to express how the user thought Lorrie should call and apologize to the crew.

Maybe call the crew and apologize for accusing them of stealing?#BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/VXRzCtZHpF — Jamie Steinberg (@NotYerAvgChick) June 6, 2023

It was another jaw-dropping episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht that has social media taking aim at a charter guest.

As Mothers and Critics previously reported, the mid-season trailer revealed this group of ladies won’t be the last to cause outrage, so keep watching.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.