Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher weighs in on Kim Nichols and Erica Rose worst charter guest debate

Daisy has had some demanding guests on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but one is the worst of all. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has revealed her thoughts on who was the worst Season 3 charter guests — Dr. Kim Nichols’ group, or Erica Rose’s group.

Season 3 of the Below Deck spin-off has given viewers some of the most obnoxious, rude, and demanding guests ever in the franchise. While over-the-top guests are certainly the norm for the yachting franchise, a couple of groups on Below Deck Sailing Yacht have taken the cake.

As the debate regarding who was the worst group of Season 3 guests, Erica or Kim, wages on among Below Deck viewers, chief stew Daisy has shared her two cents on the subject.

Who did Daisy name the worst charter guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans had their say about who earns the worst guest award on the hit Bravo show. Now Daisy has revealed her choice, and it might surprise fans.

On her Instagram series Pita Party, which Daisy hosts with Alli Dore and Dani Soares, the chief stew revealed Kim’s group was worse than Erica’s group.

“I actually think these guys were worse,” Daisy said, referring to Kim and friends.

She declared that Erica and her husband Charles Sanders’ “demands weren’t too much. They were just f**king bananas. And I found them entertaining.”

When it came to Kim’s group, Daisy simply thought they were more challenging than Chuck and Erica’s gang.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It was hard to keep up. Their requests were so outrageous. They were just rude. Those were all mental, but this was a bit harder for me,” the chief stew dished.

Although Kim left a much better tip than Erica, the doctor earns the worst guest award from Daisy because she was utterly depleted by the end of the charter. The chief stew did admit that it wasn’t all of the guests in Kim’s group that were awful, just a few of them.

Daisy received bad news from home during Kim’s charter

Adding to her mental state during the demanding charter of Kim and company was the fact Daisy received bad news from home during the charter. The news compounded how Daisy felt about the group because they were impacting her mental state so much.

“What you don’t see, and I spoke about it on Hannah’s [Ferrier] podcast, I actually got some really bad news that morning. Someone I knew passed away,” she expressed.

The Irish beauty revealed her friend’s father had passed away. Daisy recalled crying for literally seconds and then gearing up for the charter. She also spilled that stew Ashley Marti knew she had received bad news from home.

“I was like crying in the tip meeting. I don’t think anyone knew what happened except for Ashley,” Daisy shared. “So I was like crying, and I was like these people were awful, and my friend’s dad had just died. And I don’t wanna be here. I wanna be home.”

There you have it, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. Daisy Kelliher has named Dr. Kim Nichols as the worst Season 3 charter guest over Erica Rose.

What do you think of Daisy’s choice?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.