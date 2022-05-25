Below Deck Sailing: Daisy Kelliher reveals the true relationship status of her and Gary King

Daisy Kelliher announced to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans what the relationship status of her and Gary King is. Pic credit: Bravo

Speculation about the current status of Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Daisy Kelliher and Gary King’s relationship has been swirling. Neither of them has made a direct statement about it until now.

The pair have had an undeniable on-screen connection with each other that manifested in one drunken hot tub makeout session during the season. Aside from that incident, the two have had a noticeable and rocky flirtation all season long.

New Sailing Yacht deck crew member, Barnaby Birkbeck, fanned the flames of the rumors that Daisy and Gary are romantically together present-day by sharing a photo of them with the comment, “It’s official,” above them.

However, due to the storm that Barnaby’s post created, Daisy has revealed the actual status of her and Gary’s relationship.

Daisy Kelliher set the record straight about her relationship with Gary King

Daisy made an Instagram post setting the record straight to quell the rumors circulating about her relationship status with Gary.

Daisy shared a picture of them looking into each other’s eyes and dropped the tea in her caption.

She wrote, “So I know the rumour mill went into full meltdown at the weekend but we are still not a couple (laughing/crying emoji). We are just good friends who still fight a lot and then make up.”

With Season 3 not over yet, viewers still have time to enjoy the entertaining friendship between Daisy and Gary.

The Season 3 Sailing Yacht crew has talked about Daisy Kelliher and Gary King’s relationship

Captain Glenn Shephard has mentioned several times throughout the season he has seen a connection brewing between his two department heads.

Gary’s good friend and Parsifal III’s engineer, Colin MacRae, has commented several times on Daisy and Gary’s crush on each other despite their mutual denial.

Ashley Marti has done a few eye rolls at the flirtation between Daisy and Gary, while new stewardess Scarlett Bentley noticed that she might be stepping on Daisy’s toes when it came to Gary.

After the latest episode, Gary has officially made out with all the stewardesses of Season 3.

During Season 2, Gary also got into lady trouble when juggling his fondness for Alli Dore with his deckhand Sydney Zaruba’s obsession with him after he hooked up with her.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.