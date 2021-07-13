Below Deck nominated for two 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards

Below Deck has finally earned some of the respect it deserves in the television world Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck has been nominated for two 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards and it’s about time the Bravo show was given some props.

After eight seasons, the Captain Lee Rosbach helmed reality TV show has earned a seat at the table. The Emmy Awards acknowledge the best of the best in television and there’s no question the hit Bravo show is simply the best.

What awards was Below Deck nominated for at Primetime Emmys?

Earlier today, the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced. Father and daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who are both Emmy winners, read off the list of nominees.

Below Deck was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program. Yes, come September, Below Deck could be an Emmy winner.

No, that’s not a crack at the competition. The other nominees are also deserving. In the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Below Deck faces off against Becoming (Disney+), Indian Matchmaking (Netflix), RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1), and Selling Sunset (Netflix).

The Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program also features Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel), Life Below Zero (National Geographic), Naked And Afraid (Discovery Channel), and RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1).

What did Captain Lee say about Below Deck Primetime Emmy nominations?

Once news broke regarding Below Deck’s Emmy nominations, fans wanted to know Captain Lee’s response.

Not only did he reshare a tweet with a fan revealing the exciting news, but the stud of the sea shared a statement to The Daily Dish.

“Being part of Below Deck since the beginning has been a wild ride that has been filled with many surprises. Finding out today that we received two Emmy nominations is the most exciting surprise yet. I’m extremely humbled to be a small part of the talented team that actually makes this show what it is, and I’m so very proud of everyone,” Captain Lee stated.

Social media was buzzing with the good news, too, as viewers shared their excitement over Below Deck being honored at such a prestigious awards show. It’s the first time the Bravo show has made the Emmy list.

The Below Deck franchise is making its mark in the television world. Thanks to the yachting show’s popularity, there will soon be four spin-offs plus the original.

Last fall, Below Deck Mediterranean was nominated for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Award but ultimately lost to Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Along with Below Deck Med, there is Below Deck Sailing, which just finished airing its second season. Below Deck Down Under is slated to premiere on Peacock in 2022 and Below Deck Adventure will hit Bravo’s airwaves in 2022 as well.

Tune in to The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19 at 8/7c on CBS to find out if Below Deck becomes an Emmy winner.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.