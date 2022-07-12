Below Deck Mediterranean earns Primetime Emmy Awards nominations

Below Deck Med continues to get the props it deserves. Pic credit: Bravo

There is good news for the Below Deck franchise today. Below Deck Mediterranean has earned two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.

Hot on the heels of Season 7 of Below Deck Med premiering on Bravo comes the news that the Below Deck spin-off is headed to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The nominations were announced earlier today, with Below Deck Mediterranean making the cut.

So which category is the yachting show in the running to win? Let’s take a look.

Below Deck Med nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards

The first nomination Below Deck Mediterranean earned was for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. It’s the same category the OG Below Deck was nominated for at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards but lost out to RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked.

Below Deck Med has some stiff competition in the category. The other nominees are Cheer, Love On The Spectrum U.S., RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked, and Selling Sunset.

Next up for the yachting series was a nod to the talented editing team in the Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program. Cheer, Deadliest Catch, Life Below Zero, and Love On The Spectrum U.S. are the shows Below Deck Mediterranean is competing against.

The Below Deck family has earned a few nominations in the past few years as the show has become more popular. Along with Primetime Emmy nods, both Below Deck and Below Deck Med have been nominated for the People’s Choice Awards.

The Below Deck franchise has yet to win an award; however, it’s only a matter of time considering the franchise’s popularity.

Other Below Deck news

Tune in to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on NBC!

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premieres on Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on Bravo, with episodes dropping a week early on Peacock.