Below Deck Med star Anastasia Surmava shows off baby bump at gender reveal party

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava showed off her baby bump at a gender reveal party with her husband, Will Higginson, by her side.

Anastasia became a fan favorite when she joined Below Deck Med Season 4, becoming close friends with Hannah Ferrier and Aesha Scott.

Although she was one and done with the hit yachting franchise, Anastasia remains a beloved part of the Below Deck family.

Earlier this month, Anastasia shocked Below Deck Med fans with news she was expecting her first child.

The news came weeks after Anastasia married Will in an intimate Vermont ceremony.

Now she’s giving Below Deck Mediterranean fans another update on her growing family.

Anastasia Surmava shows off baby bump at gender reveal party

Friends and family of Anastasia and Will gathered the other day to find out if the couple was having a boy or a girl.

The Below Deck Med alum took to Instagram Live to reveal the festivities where her tiny baby bump was fully visible. Anastasia opted for a yellow flowery halter romper that was loose-fitting and stylish.

In the footage, Anastasia is the balloon holder, and Will is the one who pops it. There are a couple of minor hiccups before Will pops the balloon revealing they are having a daughter.

Anastasia jumps up and down with joy at the news as she can’t contain her excitement. Will, too was thrilled, although a bit shocked at the reveal.

“Gender Reveal” was the caption on the Instagram post.

The video ends with the proud mama to be yelling that she knew that baby was a girl.

Below Deck stars react to the news Anastasia Surmava’s having a daughter

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Anastasia’s post to become flooded with happiness for her and Will.

Several members of the Below Deck family popped up to gush over the news. Below Deck Mediterranean alums Colin Macy-O’Toole wrote, “Whoo hoo! Congrats love!” while Anastasia’s good friend Alex Radcliffe replied, “Middle name Alex.”

Below Deck star Heather Chase, who’s also really close with Anastasia, had three different responses to gush over her pal’s exciting news.

Gabriela Barragan and Alli Dore from Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck’s Izzy Wouters also congratulated Anastasia.

Below Deck Med’s Anastasia Surmava and her husband, Will Higginson, will welcome new addition to their family in March 2023. They are ecstatic about having a daughter on the way.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.