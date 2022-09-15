Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier weighs in on chief stew Natasha Webb

Hannah has some thoughts on how Natasha is doing as a chief stew on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier has weighed in on the newest chief stew on the series, Natasha Webb.

Hannah was the OG chief stew on Below Deck Med, even helping launch the Below Deck spin-off.

During Season 5 of the show, Captain Sandy Yawn fired Hannah with a little help from Malia White. Hannah getting the axe earned a slew of backlash for Malia, Captain Sandy and the show.

Since then, the show has struggled to find a chief stew that could fill Hannah’s shoes for more than one season.

Katie Flood did a good job in Season 6 but didn’t return for the current season, with Natasha taking on the role.

As Below Deck Med Season 7 hits the halfway mark, Hannah has shared her thoughts on the season and how Natasha’s doing a chief stew.

Hannah Ferrier weighs in on chief stew Natasha Webb

In a recent interview with Showbiz Cheatsheet, Hannah admitted that she hasn’t watched Below Deck Mediterranean since she was fired. However, she does listen to recaps of the show though via the Watch What Crappens podcast with Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam.

Hannah knows full well that it’s essential to have a chief stew who can balance the cameras on Below Deck with the work and still be entertaining. The latter is not something that Hannah thinks Natasha possesses.

“The one that’s on there now doesn’t seem like…Like she could be very good at her job, but doesn’t sound like interesting television,” she shared with the website.

Despite the current situation, Hannah does hope the show can find someone to take on the chief stew role for more than one season.

She also admitted that she has not reached out to Natasha the way she did to Katie Flood when she took over the chief stew role for Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Below Deck Med’s Natasha Webb under fire

Hannah’s not the only one having issues with Natasha and her behavior on the show. Below Deck Med fans have taken to social media to express their dislike of her actions, especially when it comes to chef Dave White.

Speaking of Dave, he threw shade at Natasha for lying about their bathroom hookup this week when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live.

As the season goes on, viewers have watched Natalya Scudder pick up the slack for Natasha and Kyle Viljoen, who have both been super focused on their personal lives. Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan recently revealed she was Team Natalya reacting to Kyle and Natasha’s actions on the show.

Hannah Ferrier has left Below Deck Mediterranean behind with her new show, The Real Love Boat, coming this fall, but that hasn’t stopped people from asking for her opinions on it. She’s not impressed with Below Deck Med Season 7 chief stew Natasha Webb at all.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.