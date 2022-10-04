Below Deck Med: Kyle Viljoen gushes over chief stew Natasha Webb

Natasha and Kyle enjoy Below Deck Med night out. Pic credit: @kylethebold/Instagram

Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen gushes over chief stew Natasha Webb as the Season 7 interior drama heats up on-screen.

There’s no question that battle lines are being drawn within the interior team.

It’s Natasha and Kyle versus Natalya Scudder, especially after the latter went to Captain Sandy Yawn to complain.

Kyle recently doubled down on his claims that Natalya’s a snitch.

As for Natalya, she admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she has blocked him on social media.

Things are about to go from bad to worse between the interior crew and Kyle making sure fans know which side he’s on always.

Last week Kyle used Instagram to praise his pal, Natasha. Kyle didn’t mince words but was his true, blunt and honest self in his post.

After making a joke about the rainy weather on the episode, Kyle got real about Natasha.

“No matter rain (literally), sun or cloudy days I will always be there for those whom have been there for me through it all. My friendship is never justified but signified with unity and a common goal!” was the caption on the Instagram post that was accompanied by four photos from a crew night out.

Below Deck Med stars react to Kyle Viljoen’s post

The comments section of Kyle’s message had a few familiar faces in it.

One of the first people to respond was Natasha, who was touched by his message. Natasha also revealed that she will always be there for Kyle and gushed over his smile.

Their Season 7 colleague bosun Storm Smith replied with a joke, while Below Deck Med Season 4 alum Anastasia Surmava responded with heart emojis.

Pic credit: @kylethebold/Instagram

While Storm and Anastasia appear to be team Kyle and Natasha, not everyone agrees. Below Deck Mediterranean fans have been vocal about the interior crew drama, and it doesn’t bode well for Natata and Kyle.

Former Below Deck Med chief stew Hannah Ferrier even weighed in on how Natasha was doing as a chief stew.

Natasha has been heavily focused on her relationship drama, first with chef Dave White, and now with her boyfriend.

Only a handful of episodes remain in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7. The tension between Natasha Webb, Kyle Viljoen, and Natalya Scudder only gets worse.

Those who have early access on Peacock know the breaking point for this team is coming, and it’s going to be good.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.