Below Deck Med’s Jessica More shows off baby bump in naked maternity shoot

Jessica is getting ready to meet her daughter.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More showed off her baby bump in a naked maternity shoot to document the final weeks of her pregnancy.

Jess was a stew on Below Deck Med Season 5.

Although she was only on one season of the show, Jess has become good friends with several members of the Below Deck family, especially Katie Flood and Ciara Duggan.

Jess has left yachting behind as she prepares for the next chapter in her life, being a mom.

In July, the brunette beauty shocked fans by revealing she was not only pregnant but in her last trimester.

Now with the arrival of her daughter just days away, Jess proudly showed off her nude pregnant body.

Jessica More shows off baby bump in naked maternity shoot

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Jess gave her 133k followers a look at her recent nude maternity shoot. Two pictures made up the post, with Jess having that pregnancy glow in both.

The first photo had Jess sitting on her legs with her arms strategically covering her breasts. Jess’ long locks flowed around her face and down near her chest to help hide her chest too.

She had flowers in her hair and some laid out in front of her as Jess stared intently into the camera.

In the second image, Jess, still sitting on her knees, leans toward the camera with her arms in front of her and hair cascading down to hide her body.

“I’m about to receive the most incredible blessing of my life….about to meet the reason why my soul had to garner all that patience, humility and faith….About to experience the unparalleled magic of a miracle…..One day very soon nothing will be as it was. But my path is about to shift for the greater good of my journey. 💫 Coming soon….. #39wkspregnant,” she captioned the post.

Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood reacts to Jessica More’s post

Any day now, Jess will be a first-time mom. Jess previously revealed that she and her daughter’s father will be co-parenting, but they are not together.

The brunette beauty has a slew of support helping as she embarks on this next phase of her life. One of those people is Katie, who popped up in the comments section of Jess’ IG post.

Katie revealed she can’t wait to meet Jess’ baby girl and intends to visit Jess in November. The news made Jess very happy.



Jessica More from Below Deck Mediterranean stunned in her nude maternity shoot as she prepares to meet her daughter soon.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c with early access on Peacock.