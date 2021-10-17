Below Deck Med: Here’s what happens in the first two minutes of the Season 6 reunion

Andy Cohen gets right down to getting all the dirt on the Below Deck Med reunion show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 is winding down, and the reunion show will follow so the Lady Michelle crew can spill the tea on the season.

Captain Sandy Yawn, chef Mathew Shea, chief stew Katie Flood, bosun Malia White, Courtney Veale, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, David Pascoe, and Lloyd Spencer gather to chat with host Andy Cohen about their time on the hit yachting show.

Delaney Evans briefly joins the virtual event. Since she was only part of the crew for one charter, Delaney isn’t there for the entire reunion.

It’s no secret Lexi Wilson won’t be in attendance. The fired stew made it clear months ago she was not going to attend the virtual chat.

Below Deck Med crew dishes other Below Deck family connections

To get Below Deck Med fans ready for the exciting Season 6 reunion, Bravo has dropped a little sneak peek at the beginning of the show.

Andy brings up that Katie once dated Season 4 deckhand Jack Stirrup. The host then wanted to know if anyone else had unknown connections to other members in the Below Deck family.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It turns out Courtney is good friends with Travis Michalzik, who is also from Season 4 and is friends with Jack.

“I knew Trav from Australia before the season, and then after the season, I went and stayed with him for a week to get my powerboat level two license,” Courtney spilled.

There’s a little misunderstanding with what Andy heard, causing the crew to erupt in laughter. The host rebounds and moves on to Zee and his connection to Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 alum Georgia Grobler.

Zee laughed a lot but admitted the two are good friends, saying, “Capetown’s a very small place.” The deckhand continued to awkwardly laugh when Andy asks Zee if he and Georgia canoodled.

Below Deck Mediterranean crew member embarrassing moments

Andy brought up the incident where David set off the fire alarm when he used too much air freshener in the bathroom. The host then dished for other moments that Below Deck Med viewers didn’t see.

“I vomited in Malia’s bed,” Courtney shared. “That was pretty embarrassing.”

Katie commented that she fell down the stairs, but everyone already saw that. David mentioned his infamous falling off the hot tub incident, too, while chef Mathew declares “there’s too many to count.”

All in all, the first couple of minutes of the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 reunion show is filled with laughter and light-hearted moments. The feeling does last long because the trailer shows that drinking, fights, and harsh accusations take over.

Who’s ready for the Season 6 reunion show?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.