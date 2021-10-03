Lexi Wilson uses Cameo to spill the tea about Below Deck Med stint

Lexi is selling details about her time on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Lexi Wilson will use Cameo to spill the tea about her Below Deck Mediterranean experience. It will cost fans to find out her truth, though.

The fired stew isn’t holding back her feelings about her experience on the hit yachting show. Lexi has been the villain of Season 6. Although chef Mathew Shea has also brought a slew of drama, Lexi earned the title of a troublemaker.

Throughout the season, Lexi has spoken her truth. She called out the show numerous times for giving her a bad edit. Now, Lexi is spilling more details on her Below Deck Med experience, for cash.

Lexi Wilson uses Cameo to spill tea on Below Deck Med stint

After her firing, Lexi used Instagram to blast the Bravo show, especially executive producer Nadine Rajabi. Hannah Ferrier was quick to defend her friend Nadine and clap back at Lexi’s claims.

Lexi also declared that she was done speaking about her Below Deck Mediterranean experience on social media. Then she started prompting those interested in hearing her truth to sign up for a Cameo video.

“If you want to know the TRUTH behind each episode sign up for my cameo! I’m spilling all the beans that my contract will allow me to! Also, I can’t answer messages until the episode airs and NBC also known as “the network” is very strict. #nothingisfreeinlife,” she wrote via Instagram stories.

Yes, the former stew knows people want to know all about her time on the show, so Lexi decided to make some money from it. Lexi’s charging $45 for a personal Cameo video.

Lexi Wilson lashes out at Season 6 crew members

Along with warning future crew members about Below Deck Mediterranean, Lexi has also called out her Season 6 colleagues.

David Pascoe blasted Lexi for lying about Katie Flood and Courtney Veale in an Instagram Stories. Lexi slammed the deckhand for his words and told him to stay in his department.

After her explosive fight with chef Mathew Shea aired, Lexi declared that he was obsessed with her. She went as far as to state she was getting a restraining order against him.

Lexi also accused Malia White of being fake after the bosun comforted her over the loss of her father. Malia has fought those claims, but Lexi didn’t buy it.

There is no question that Season 6 has been a crazy roller coaster ride. The Below Deck Med reunions how is right around the corner. However, Lexi Wilson won’t be there to hash things out with her former crew members.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.