Below Deck Med: Lexi Wilson blasts David Pascoe after he calls her out for lying

Lexi Wilson has blasted David Pascoe after he called her out for lying amid the latest Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 drama.

There is no love lost between Lexi and the Lady Michelle crew. The most recent incident between chef Mathew Shea and Lexi at a crew dinner has only heightened the tension.

As Season 6 continues to play out, the crew has not been bolding back about their true feelings for each other. Lexi has been vocal regarding her dislike of her colleagues, especially Mathew, who she alleges is obsessed with her.

Below Deck Med’s Lexi Wilson drags David Pascoe for calling her out

Recently David called Lexi a liar while defending Katie Flood and Courtney Veale after Lexi threw them under the bus for the beach picnic. Lexi blasted David for getting involved when he wasn’t part of the interior.

“I speak directly when talking to people @davidpascoe91 please shut your pie hole if you do not know what you’re talking about! The BEACH BARBECUE WAS NOT PACKED CORRECTLY !!”

“It lacked a few things[.] ASK @bravo and @belowdeckmedbravo to play the entire unedited clip ! You are not [a part] of the interior so you wouldn’t know what was missing in an interior bag! Also did you set up the table (as in put the plates, cutlery, and glassware down?? No [you] didn’t I did !!” Lexi wrote via her Instagram Stories.

She went on to point out he only brought the table and had no idea what was missing for a tablescape. Lexi also told David to stay in his department.

Lexi shared a story explaining how David used stew Delaney Evans to reach out to Lexi to apologize on his behalf. The stew accused the deckhand of letting his “Z-list” celebrating status get to him.

The Instagram fan account @belowdeckaboveaverage captured Lexi’s Instagram Stories unleashing her fury on David.

Katie Flood and Davie Pascoe react to Lexi’s rant

In the comments section of the Instagram post, chief stew Katie Flood and David both responded to Lexi’s Instagram Stories.

Katie simply told her to give it up. David, on the other hand, explained why he reached out to Delaney.

“I asked @delaneyeva to reach out because, as someone who has suffered severely with my mental health, I wanted to make sure she was okay. I had no way to contact her since, because she blocked us all,” David wrote.

Oh yes, the off-screen drama between Lexi Wilson and David Pascoe is heating up with neither one of them backing down from speaking their truth.

Stay tuned! The Below Deck Med Season 6 craziness is far from over.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.