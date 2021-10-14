Below Deck Med Season 6 reunion trailer: Chef Mathew Shea blasts Captain Sandy Yawn, drinking, fights and more

One comment a Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 crewmember says leaves Andy Cohen speechless. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 reunion trailer features chef Mathew Shea blasting Captain Sandy Yawn, lots of drinking, fights, and so much more to get fans ready for the show.

It’s time for the Lady Michelle crew together to air some laundry, spill some tea, hash out some grievances, and have some laughs about the season too. Thanks to Bravo finally dropping the reunion show trailer, Below Deck Med fans know what to expect from the virtual chat.

Malia’s love life, drinking fun and naked revelations

The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 trailer is filled with surprises, such as Courtney Veale naming everyone in the crew that she saw naked. David Pascoe, chef Mathew, and chief stew Katie Flood make the list, but no doubt there is more.

Host Andy Cohen can’t resist asking bosun Malia White about her romance with hot engineer Jake Baker. While Malia simply shakes her head yes, the rest of the crew erupts in cheers and laughter.

Mzi “Zee” Dempers and Courtney drink a lot of wine. They are both clearly enjoying themselves, prompting Andy to tell Courtney he wants whatever she’s having.

Those wondering what happened when the Season 6 crew rented a place in Split after filming ended will not get any answers. At least not from Courtney, who declares, “what happened in Split stays in Split.”

Mathew takes on Captain Sandy and Katie fights with Delaney

The vibe shifts to focus on the drama that plagued the season.

Andy questions Malia about the blow-up she had with Captain Sandy. The bosun makes it clear she wasn’t going to throw deckhand David under the bus.

Then it’s time for Captain Sandy and chef Mathew to have it out. Captain Sandy informs the chef that he’s his own Achilles heel. Later chef Mathew blasts the captain, saying. “Sandy’s one of the worst captains I’ve ever worked with in my 15 years on boats.”

Zee, Courtney, Katie, and deckhand Lloyd Spencer all seem to address Mathew’s behavior. Then again, they could be talking about Lexi Wilson, who was not in attendance, and her awful actions.

Delaney Evans was at the reunion show and she has an intense exchange with Katie.

Earlier this week, Captain Sandy and Delaney both weighed in on Katie’s choice to end the season with only two stews. It sounds like more of that topic is discussed during the virtual chat.

Lots of juicy pieces of information have been revealed in the Below Deck Med Season 6 reunion trailer, which can be watched here. The good news is the virtual chat airs on Monday, October 18 at 10/9c, so the wait to see what goes down is almost over.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.