Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn mourns loss of girlfriend Leah Shafer’s father

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn mourns the loss of girlfriend Leah Shafer’s father, who passed away from COVID-19.

At the end of November, Captain Sandy revealed that Leah’s father, Lee Dale, tested positive for the coronavirus. In an Instagram post that she shared from Leah, fans learned Lee was in the hospital, and the family needed prayers.

Lee loses his battle with COVID

Unfortunately for the family, three weeks after testing positive for COVID, Leah’s father passed away.

“Today #covid took @leahraeshaferofficial father. He was healthy. He was a non-smoker, not a big drinker, took daily walks, played golf, and had no preexisting conditions. The #virus is wicked and took his life in 3 weeks time. Stay safe out there,” the captain shared wrote as she reshared Leah’s heartbreaking post.

Leah released the news of her father’s passing in a message full of sadness and love.

“I’m beyond heartbroken! I lost my amazing father today! It happened too fast! We are all in shock, yet our faith in God has given us all peace. Life will never be the same! I will miss his phone calls daily and him greeting me with his warm smile and hugs! My father loved unconditionally,” Leah began her tribute.

Captain Sandy’s girlfriend also acknowledged the love Lee had for his wife and children. Leah made it quite clear her father was an explementary man.

“I love you, daddy! I will forever be your baby girl and hope I always make you proud. I will keep singing, dad!” she ended her message.

Love and support pour in

Leah has been inundated with love and support since Lee passed away. Her daughter Lola and Captain Sandy have been by her side through the whole ordeal. She even commented on Captain Sandy’s post, expressing how grateful Leah was to have the captain by her side during the tragic time.

Captain Sandy and Leah have also experienced a flood of love from the Below Deck Mediterranean family.

Christine Bugsy Drake wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear this devastating news, Leah! May God hold you and your family in his arms and comfort you through this pain xx.”

Colin Macy-O’Toole and his mother also expressed their condolences. Captain Lee Rosbach extended his dearest sympathy, as did Braunwyn Windham-Burke from The Real Housewives of Orange County. The latter has become extremely close with Captain Sandy and Leah after they helped Braunwyn get sober.

Leah Shafer, Captain Sandy Yawn’s girlfriend, lost her father last week after he tested positive for COVID-19. The couple has urged fans to stay safe and be careful as the coronavirus cases are on the rise.

The sad news comes weeks after Captain Sandy shared the sad news her niece died after battling addiction for decades.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.