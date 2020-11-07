Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn shares devastating loss of niece to addiction

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has shared that her family suffered the devastating loss of her niece to addition.

The captain is no stranger to addiction. She has been vocal regarding her own recovery over the years.

Captain Sandy struggled with drugs and alcohol as a young adult. The Bravo personality has admitted to being a mess during those days.

Thankfully, Captain Sandy was one of many who struggle with addiction who got sober. Last summer, she celebrated 32 years of sobriety.

Sadly, that was not the case for Captain Sandy’s niece, leaving her family mourning a life gone way too soon.

Captain Sandy mourns her niece

The Below Deck Med captain used Instagram to mourn the tragic loss of her niece that included several photos.

“Today we lay to rest my niece Jessi. Alcoholism took her life. She was 39 years young and our hearts are broken!” Captain Sandy captioned the post.

She also shared information regarding available services for anyone who is struggling with addiction.

“Addiction steals relationships, children, mothers, fathers, and more lives! If you are suffering, or someone in your family is from addiction, please call 1-855-905-3334,” she wrote.

The comments section of Captain Sandy’s post was flooded with condolences from fans and friends, including The Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Last month, Braunwyn admitted she turned to Captain Sandy during her own alcoholic struggle for advice.

Helping others through addiction

Over the years, Captain Sandy has used her story to help others face their own addiction struggles. During Season 4 of Below Deck Med, Captain Sandy spoke to deckhand Travis Michalzik about his aggressive drinking.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a cause for concern for people in recovery as access to in-person meetings was strained. Plus, isolation and mental health have also been heightened amid the current health climate.

Captain Sandy has posted videos and social media messages to show support for those needing help during these unprecedented times. She shared that exercising and speaking to her sponsor has helped.

The captain also suggested that those in recovery must stay engaged regardless of how challenging it is for them.

Recovery is a huge part of Captain Sandy Yawn’s life. Addiction has had a grave impact on not only the Bravo star but her family as well. The recent loss of her niece is another reminder for the captain and others that life is very precious.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.