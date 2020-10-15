Braunwyn Windham-Burke talks hitting rock bottom and getting advice from Below Deck’s Captain Sandy

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is getting kudos for admitting to being an alcoholic during the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County last night.

The mom-of-seven made the revelation during a confessional, and fans are applauding her raw honesty on the show.

The moment came towards the end of the episode after Braunwyn sat down with Emily Simpson, confessing to her castmate that she has a problem with alcohol.

Sign up for our newsletter!

You may remember that during Braunwyn’s first season on the show, Emily tried talking to her about her drinking, but at the time, the newbie got defensive at the allegation.

Now, some time has passed, and Windham-Burke is finally ready to come clean.

And after last night’s candid confession, she’s talking more about her battle with sobriety.

Braunwyn got advice from Captain Sandy

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the two-season RHOC alum shared a lot more about her alcoholism and her shocking confession on TV last night.

Read More Captain Sandy Yawn reveals biggest regret of Below Deck Med Season 5

“By the time I said that in the confessional, it was OK. I had already said it to myself,” admits Braunwyn, as she talks about her admittance to being an alcoholic on RHOC.

“When I quit drinking, it was Jan. 30, 2020, and I had my interview for the next season where we sit down with the producers to go over what’s going on in your life on Jan. 31, the next day.”

“I kind of tip-toed around, ‘Oh, I’m getting healthy,’ whatever, because I hadn’t committed it. I just knew things were out of control. I knew my life had become unmanageable,” she added.

Interestingly, another Bravo alum actually helped the RHOC star open up and be honest on camera.

“I called Captain Sandy from Below Deck Mediterranean because I knew she’d been sober for 30 years,” Braunwyn said.

“I got her advice, and she said, ‘You had no problem being drunk on camera. Why are you having such a hard time getting sober on camera?’ And I had to admit the truth was because then I would be accountable, and that was scary.”

Braunwyn has been sober for 256 days and counting

During the interview, the 42-year-old tells ET that she finally realized that she had to stop drinking.

She has done just that, thanks to the “Amazing people in my life that have supported me.”

Braunwyn says that she’s taking things, “One day at a time, 256 ‘one days at a time.’ I have a lot of gratitude.”

For today, I don’t want to drink, and I feel so good, says Braunwyn, “I feel great.”

Viewers will undoubtedly get to see the Orange County housewife on her journey to sobriety as the season plays out.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.