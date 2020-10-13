Below Deck Med: Are Bugsy and Alex dating?

After the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 finale, fans are asking if Bugsy Drake and Alex Radcliffe are dating?

It turns out there is more to Alex and Bugsy’s story than viewers saw play out on the small screen.

Alex didn’t hide his crush on Bugs. He tried all season to get out of the friend zone. Although Bugsy would flirt with the cute deckhand, she also kept him at arm’s length.

The last crew night out, Bugsy got cozy with Alex, planting several kisses on him at the club. Back on The Wellington, the two snuggled up as they enjoyed their last few hours together.

Social media lovefest

Throughout the season, Alex has posted several photos of the Below Deck Med crew, with Bugsy, in a good portion of his posts.

The deckhand joked about starting a fashion line with Bugs. Alex also hilariously asked his followers for advice on how to flirt better with Bugsy. Most recently, Alex let fans know he and Bugsy recently reunited for a wine hang.

Bugsy hasn’t posted any photos of the deckhand on Instagram, but her feed mostly consists of selfies and tablescapes.

Andy Cohen questions Bugsy about Alex

Bugsy appeared virtually with Jessica More and Aesha Scott on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following the Season 5 finale.

The host wasted no time trying to get the 411 on Alex and Bugsy. Fans have been rooting for a Bugsy and Alex boatmance all season.

First, Andy asked if Bugsy regrated keeping Alex in the friend zone for most of their time on The Wellington. It turns out Bugsy does regret not taking a chance on romance with Alex.

During the show’s fan question portion, a viewer commented on Bugsy and Alex reuniting in Florida recently. The viewer asked if the meetup was platonic or romantic.

Bugsy replied they are both working on opposite sides of the world right now. However, she also said when they met up again, some old feelings were reignited.

“We met up, feelings came back, and we’re kind of just seeing where to from here. We’re really good friends, but, yeah, we’ll see,” the chief stew explained.

So, to answer the question of Alex Radcliffe and Bugsy Drake dating, it is complicated. They are not officially dating, but there is definitely a romantic interest on both sides.

Fans are going to have to keep checking out Alex’s Instagram for updates. The Wellington crew reunion will dive more into Alex and Bugsy’s feelings for each other too.

One person who doesn’t think Bugsy and Alex will date is Andy Cohen. The host feels if it didn’t happen on The Wellington, then it won’t happen at all. Then again, everyone knows Andy has a little bromance brewing with Alex, so he could be a little bias.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 reunion Part 1 airs on Monday, October 19 at 9/8c on Bravo.