Below Deck Med alum Lauren Cohen lands gig as Jennifer Lopez’s assistant, Kate Chastain weighs in on news

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Lauren Cohen has landed a new gig as Jennifer Lopez’s personal assistant. Kate Chastain has weighed in on the exciting news.

Lauren was third stew on Below Deck Med Season 2, working with Hannah Ferrier and Bugsy Drake. She clashed with deckhand Bobby Giancola, and viewers learned Lauren is good friends with chef Ben Robinson.

Four years after Lauren appeared on the hit yachting show, fans learned she traded in working on a yacht to hanging out on them with A-list celebrities.

Is Lauren Cohen working as Jennifer Lopez’s assistant?

A recent Tik Tok video of JLo and Ben Affleck vacationing in Italy together has gone viral but not just because of their newly reignited romance.

The footage has made its way around social media due to Lauren’s brief appearance in the clip. Armed with shopping bags, Lauren was spotted keeping an overly excited fan away from the A-list couple.

Below Deck Mediterranean fans were quick to point out the alum. The rumor mill started buzzing with speculation Lauren was working for the singer. Social media sleuths began to connect several of Lauren’s social media posts to Ben and JLo’s vacation locations.

Since news broke that the Below Deck alum has a new job working for a celebrity, Lauren has changed her Instagram account to private. However, her Instagram bio does list her career as a personal assistant.

Before she changed her account settings, she recently shared a photo via Instagram Stories of her on a yacht in Capri, Italy. The caption read, “When the Below Deck producers call u to come back to the show but u a guest now.”

What did Kate Chastain say about Lauren Cohen working for JLo?

Kate met Lauren through her good friend, chef Ben, who is her new partner on Below Deck Mediterranean Galley Talk. The former chief stew shared her thoughts on Lauren’s new gig with Us Weekly.

“I really love Lauren Cohen. Actually, I met her through Chef Ben a few years ago, and she’s lovely. I’m so happy for her. She really is. I can see her doing very well at that job,” Kate spilled to the weekly magazine.

Speaking of chef Ben, he has also weighed in on Lauren’s new gig.

“I’m happy for her. She’s a good girl,” Ben expressed.

The chances of Lauren Cohen returning to Below Deck Mediterranean are slim. Lauren considers herself an ex-yachtie. She has moved on from hanging with reality TV stars to some of Hollywood’s hottest stars.

