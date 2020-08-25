Below Deck Med alum Aesha Scott: What to know about the newest Season 5 cast member

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott is back. Aesha made a splash on Season 4 of the Bravo show, but her Season 5 stint will be quite different for the new second stew.

Captain Sandy Yawn was thrilled to welcome back Aesha. The captain anxiously awaited the brunette beauty’s return on the deck of The Wellington. Once Captain Sandy spotted Aesha, it was all smiles for both ladies as they hugged.

“Your favorite bush pig is back,” exclaimed Aesha to the captain as she boarded the yacht.

Next week Aesha will be thrown headfirst into the deep end of life with The Wellington crew. Along with dealing with a new crew, Aesha is reunited with Below Deck Med Season 4 charter guest Johnny Damon and his wife, Michelle. The group is ready to party in Ibiza and is hoping for a better experience than they had the first time.

A refresher on Aesha

The New Zealand native is by far one of the funniest and quirkiest stews the series have ever brought on board. Aesha is oh so entertaining with her loud yet also off-beat, slightly vulgar, and sometimes inapposite humor.

She is an adventurous woman, which is one of the things that sucked her into the yachting world. Aesha started on deck before moving to the interior. While she is fond of both positions, her Bravo bio reveals Aesha prefers to be a stew because she loves interacting with charter guests.

Although Aesha prides herself on being a hard worker, she is also adamant that having a good time is her main goal. When she is not working, Aesha likes to party, get her drink on, embark on a diving excursion, and flirt with hot guys.

There is only one hot man she flirts with these days, boyfriend Scotty Dobbo. Aesha has been dating Scotty for several months, making their relationship Instagram official this summer.

Below Deck Mediterranean experiences

The second time around is going to be much different for Aesha.

First off, she doesn’t have her dream team counterparts, former chief stew Hannah Ferrier and third stew Anastasia Surmava. Their team wasn’t drama-free, but they had one of the best working dynamics of any interior crew in the Bravo series.

Last year Aesha was in a boatmance with deckhand Jack Stirrup. The relationship ran its course, and the two broke up shortly after filming ended. Jack welcomed his first child, Phoenix, with girlfriend Kelly Hidge in April.

Fans will have to watch to see if Aesha was dating Scotty during filming or if a male crew member catches her eye again. Even if she was single then, it is slim pickings for Aesha.

Chef Tom Checketts is dating bosun Malia White. Deckhand Robert Westergaard and third stew Jessica More are an item. Then there is chief stew Bugsy Drake, and deckhand Alex Radcliffe keep flirting but nothing romantic yet.

The only viable candidate for Aesha then is fired Bravo star, Peter Hunziker. They do not seem like a love match at all.

What do you think of Aesha’s return?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.