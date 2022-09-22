Below Deck Down Under stars Aesha Scott, Culver Bradbury, and more have mini-reunions

Several Season 1 Below Deck Down Under stars have met up recently. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under stars have been gathering for min-reunions as Season 1 plays out on Bravo airwaves.

The new Below Deck spin-off was a Peacock original, dropping earlier this year.

However, as summer kicked off, Below Deck Down Under debuted on Bravo, finding a whole new audience.

Whether fans watched via Peacock or Bravo, one thing won’t change.

There was not a Below Deck Down Under Season 1 reunion.

While it’s not the same as a reunion show, some stars for the show have come together for some catch-up time recently.

Aesha Scott and Culver Bradbury reunite for fun times

This week both Culver and Aesha took to their Instagram Stories to reveal they were spending some quality time together in Fort Lauderdale.

Aesha shared a picture of her pal sipping a drink as they sat outside at a local restaurant.

“So much love or this guuuuy!! @ culver_bradbury” was written on the photo.

Culver returned the favor by sharing a couple of images of the chief stew. One was from the same restaurant in Aesha’s shot of him. Aesha’s signature smile was front and center, as were tacos and beans.

The final image featured a shot of Aesha as they enjoyed dinner at Chima Steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/@culver_bradbury/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 stars reunite for min-reunion

Culver and Aesha’s hang wasn’t the only Below Deck Down Under reunion that has occurred recently.

Chef Ryan McKeown, bosun Jamie Sayed, and stew Magda Ziomek also hung out in Florida. They were not in Fort Lauderdale, though. The three friends spent time together in Miami.

Taking to Instagram a few days ago, Ryan revealed he had a mini-reunion with Magda and Jamie. A picture of the three of them chilling on a bench made up the post.

Ryan tagged his former coworkers and the Greek restaurant Doya in the post, which consisted only of hashtags.

For Magda, the reunion came hot on the heels of her walking the runway in New York Fashion Week.

In other Below Deck Down Under news, Season 2 has already been filmed. Plus, the rumor mill is buzzing the Tumi Mhlongo moves over the Below Deck Mediterranean as she has been spotted filming Season 8.

It’s no coincidence that the Below Deck Down Under min-reunions happened the way they did.

There’s no love lost between Aesha Scott, Ryan McKeown, and Magda Ziomek. They butted heads all season long.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.