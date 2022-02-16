Below Deck Down Under premiere date, cast, trailer and more details about new Below Deck spin-off

The latest Below Deck spin-off is set in Australia and focuses on underwater activities. Pic credit: Peacock

The Below Deck Down Under premiere date, cast, trailer, and more details about the new Below Deck spin-off have finally been revealed.

There’s a whole new crew and location joining the Below Deck family. Below Deck fans have been anxiously waiting to hear about the new series from the second it was announced last spring.

Many rumors have been swirling around Below Deck Down, including when the shoe would drop. Below Deck fans no longer have to speculate about the series thanks to the new trailer.

Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under will premiere on Thursday, March 17 on Peacock. The first three episodes of the Below Deck spin-off will drop at once, with the remainder of episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

Unlike other Below Deck shows, Below Deck Down Under will air exclusively on Peacock, not Bravo. The news shouldn’t be surprising. When the show was announced, it was a Peacock original.

The entire Below Deck Down Under Season 1 cast is extremely good-looking, including Captain Jason Chambers. One female guest hits on him during a charter, while one female crew member comments on the hot captain.

Below Deck Mediterranean fan-favorite Aesha Scott leads the interior crew as a chief stew. Tumi Mhlongo and Magda Ziomek are the two stews joining Aesha’s team with chef Ryan McKeown in the galley.

Bosun Jamie Sayed runs the exterior crew. Jamie will oversee deckhands Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton, and Ben Crawley.

Below Deck Down Under first-look trailer and more details

The Below Deck Down Under first-look trailer shows the new crop of yachties bringing the drama.

Captain Jason lays down the law and appears to fire someone in the footage. The captain doesn’t hold back in doling out his opinion of the crew.

Aesha finds herself battling with chef Ryan in the galley. The chief stew also endures a stew that doesn’t pull her weight.

Speaking of chef Ryan, he may give chef Adam Glick a run for his money when it comes to attitude and being condescending. Ryan declares at one point, he doesn’t care about the guests.

Plenty of hook-ups and make-out sessions are featured in the trailer too. Yes, it’s another wild and crazy crew that will certainly bring some jaw-dropping moments to the small screen.

One thing that sets Below Deck Down Under apart from Below Deck, Below Deck Med, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht will be the location. The spin-off was filmed in northeastern Australia’s tropical Whitsunday Islands.

Underwater excursions and encounters with marine life in the Great Barrier Reef will be the focus of the show. The luxury yacht, M/Y Thalassa, will also have plenty of toys for the guests, including a slide that, of course, gives the crew problems.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 premieres on Thursday, March 17 on Peacock.