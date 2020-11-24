Below Deck: Captain Lee Rosbach teases what fans can expect from rest of Season 8

Captain Lee Rosbach teased what fans can expect from the rest of Season 8 last night on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The infamous captain loves dishing about the show. It has been a rocky start to the season, but Captain Lee shared more good stuff is ahead for fans.

Fun and light-hearted

There is no doubt that Below Deck is known for bringing the drama. The demanding guests, crazy requests, and of course, crew interaction often result in OMG moments that keep fans talking long after the season ended.

However, Season 8 will add a layer of fun, according to Captain Lee. Andy attempted to get the infamous captain to spill juicy details on the remainder of the season.Captain Lee, though has been doing this a long time. He carefully chose his words teasing fans with little, yet enticing, information.

The captain spilled the rest of Season 8 features a lot of fun, laughter, and several light-hearted moments. As he was talking about it, Captain Lee was grinning ear to ear.

Now it is not all smiles and giggles. The drama that keeps fans tuning in week after week will be at an all-time high. Captain Lee shared plenty of dramatics go down on the My Seanna.

“You guys haven’t seen anything yet,” Captain Lee told Andy.

Here’s what else Captain Lee has revealed about Season 8

Thanks to a preview video Bravo dropped last week, fans have more insight into Captain Lee ending a charter early. He previously said the experience was a first for him and the show, even though the captain has cut a charter shorter before.

Captain Lee has shared a few spoilers too. The last time he was on WWHL, the captain admitted a couple of crew members could be fired during Season 8. Based on what viewers have seen, Shane Coopersmith and James Hough are defiantly at the top of the list of who doesn’t make it to the end of the season.

The coronavirus pandemic also plays a significant role in the current season of Below Deck. Captain Lee talked about what it was like to be isolated as the health crisis began.

Filming in the Caribbean was cut short due to the world shutting down back in March. Fans will see how the crew dealt with the pandemic while still ensuring guests had the best charter experience.

Captain Lee Rosbach keeps fans guessing regarding what will happen on Season 8 of Below Deck by keeping his teasers vague yet intriguing.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.