Below Deck: Captain Lee Rosbach shuts down troll dissing him over Rayna Lindsey and Heather Chase drama

Captain Lee isn’t here for haters questioning his actions on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach has shut down a troll dissing him over the Rayna Lindsey and Heather Chase drama unfolding on the hit-yachting show.

Season 9 of Below Deck has hit a rough patch since Heather said the N-word on-screen. The fallout has brought the drama on and off-screen.

Rayna has slammed Bravo, Captain Lee, and Eddie Lucas for how the situation was handled. Meanwhile, Below Deck fans have blasted the network for not addressing the racial slur.

Heather issued a public apology after the episode of her saying the inappropriate word aired. It took Eddie a couple of weeks to address the incident. However, he did reveal production did not want the issue talked about on camera.

The issue continues to be a focal point of Season 9, despite Bravo and producers not speaking about it off-screen. One troll has taken aim at Captain Lee after the most recent episode and the stud of the sea is not having it.

Captain Lee from Below Deck shuts down troll dissing him over Rayna and Heather drama

Twitter has been buzzing about Below Deck. One user dissed the captain over not addressing the use of the N-word. The user also blasted Captain Lee over how he treats Heather and Rayna differently.

In true Captain Lee fashion, he stood up for himself with brutal honesty and class to take down the hater.

“I’ve addressed it in two of my blogs, and as far as on the show, I don’t even know it’s happened yet. And eye-rolling depicts attitudes, don’t you agree?” Captain Lee replied to the Twitter user.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitter

That’s right on the show the captain has yet to learn what happened between Heather and Rayna. The moment is coming, though, which will no doubt give Below Deck fans something else to talk about.

What has Captain Lee said about Heather using a racial slur?

It’s no secret Captain Lee has a weekly blog that he uses to express his thoughts on each episode. After Heather said the N-word, the captain made it very clear the word is never tolerated on his yacht.

Last week Captain Lee addressed the tension between Rayna and Heather. Rayna accepted Heather’s apology on-screen but then was talking about it behind the chief stew’s back. Captain Lee had stern messages for them both.

They aren’t the only crew members whose behavior has been brought up by the captain. Jake Foulger has been on the receiving end of some harsh words by Captain Lee for his actions on the show too.

Let's be clear, Captain Lee is not impressed by this deck crew… Nope, not at all… #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/dosMTMxbiP — 💗🅰️💲🦋Ⓜ️🅰️🌜💗 (@ASHMAC_23) January 4, 2022

Captain Lee Rosbach isn’t here for haters judging him when they don’t have all the information. Stay tuned because the captain will undoubtedly shut down more trolls before Below Deck Season 9 is over.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.