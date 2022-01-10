Below Deck: Captain Lee reveals what he does when crew is off the yacht

Captain Lee Rosbach finds ways to entertain himself when the crew is out on the town. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach has revealed what he does when the crew has days off. The captain has also given fans insight into a couple of other burning questions.

After nine seasons on Below Deck, the stud of the sea has certainly intrigued fans. Each season Captain Lee gets inundated with Below Deck viewer questions, which he almost always answers. The captain is blunt and honest, even when his answers aren’t necessarily appreciated by his fans.

Captain Lee shares what he does when the crew is off the yacht

The crew gets a night out after every single charter. At least once during the charter season, the crew gets an entire day off with an event or excursion orchestrated by the captain.

On Below Deck Season 9 Episode 10, Captain Lee secured a beach club day off for the My Seanna crew. While the crew was away, the cameras cut back to the captain on the yacht a couple of times. There was even a shot of Captain Lee laying on the deck sleeping that even included snoring sounds.

The footage got Twitter buzzing about what Captain Lee does to entertain himself when the crew is out playing.

“Enjoy my solitude and catch up on what I can’t when I’m working,” he Tweeted after one Below Deck fan wanted to know what he does during the downtime.

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitte

Captain Lee talks no shoe policy and weekly blog

Another hot button question that the Below Deck fan needed answered had to do with the crew not wearing shoes.

Chief stew Heather Chase cut herself on the most recent Below Deck episode. The incident prompted one Twitter user to ask what’s with the no-shoe policy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We supply shoes, but we can’t make them put them on, but I let them know that if they get hurt because they didn’t have their shoes on, it on them, no sympathy and no time off. Self induced,” the captain wrote.

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitter

Captain Lee also revealed if he gets episodes in advance for his blog. As Below Deck fans know, the captain has a blog discussing each episode after it airs.

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitter

Recently the captain used his blog to address the drama between Rayna Lindsey and Heather. The stud of the sea also gave his two cents on deckhand Jake Foulger’s behavior.

There’s still plenty of Below Deck Season 9 left to play out on-screen, and that means more questions for Captain Lee Rosbach to answer. Remember, the captain always live-tweets and answers most questions while the show is airing.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.