Below Deck alums Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher share ‘the saddest’ relationship update

Below Deck Med alums Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher have continuously updated on their relationship since leaving the hit-yachting show.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the couple; who admitted on the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show they split up.

However, Nathan and Gael revealed days after the finale that they were together again.

Since sharing their news, the couple has been traveling. Gael even spent time in Ireland at her man’s home.

Unfortunately, they hit a snag, and they went their separate ways.

Never fear, though. Gael and Nathan are not breaking up or calling it quits.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gael revealed that it was goodbye for now. Sharing photos from Dublin Airport, Nathan and Gael showed off their sad faces as she prepared to return home.

In one photo, they are pouting as they sit in the airport together, with Gael writing, “The saddest goodbye” on the side of the shot.

Gael added at the top of the pic, “Also when he buys a random flight ticket to spend the last hour at the airport with me.”

The next photo is from one of their travels. In the black-and-white image, Gael kisses Nathan, declaring, “Gonna miss my other half Bye for now…but not for long.”

Gael and Nathan from Below Deck Med have “the saddest goodbye.” Pic credit: @gaellcameron/Instagram

Meanwhile, Nathan also got in on the action by sharing a photo of Gael at the Dublin airport to his Instagram Stories.

“See you soon!” he wrote with a few emojis, including a heart and Christmas Tree. Based on his emoji game, the couple will likely spend the holiday season together this year.

Nathan shares a goodbye with Gael. Pic credit: @nathanjgallagher_/Instagram

Nathan and Gael from Below Deck Med get domestic in Ireland

Before they had to go their separate ways, Nathan and Gael played a little bit of house at his home in Ireland. The Daily Dish captured Gael’s Snapchat video images to show the duo cooking dinner together.

Gael appeared to take the reins, making pasta; Carbonara to be exact. The deckhand admitted she hadn’t made it before but that it came out well thanks to her skills with spices.

Nathan revealed they were using expired chicken and hoping for the best. If things went south, he showed a toilet nearby for them to use.

All in all, things appear to be going well for Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron after meeting on Below Deck Med. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Nathan likely filmed Below Deck Med Season 10, so it will be interesting to see if Gael is back too or makes an appearance.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.