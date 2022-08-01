Below Deck alum Rachel Hargrove sets the record straight on beef with Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll

Rachel has revealed her biggest issue with the Southern Charm star. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum, Rachel Hargrove has set the record straight on her beef with Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll.

Days after chef Rachel called out Austen and put Bravo on blast, she has shed more light on what caused her social media outburst.

Not only did Rachel speak her truth about Austen, but she also aired her grievances with the network and declared she wanted nothing to do with Below Deck anymore.

This Twitter rant came hot on the heels of the chef taking aim at Tyra Banks over things that occurred when Rachel auditioned for America’s Next Top Model back in the day.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for chef Rachel, and she’s ready to spill some tea in her blunt, honest manner.

Over the weekend, Rachel appeared on the Another Below Deck podcast to chat about her recent turn of events.

The chef was immediately asked about her recent activity on Twitter. Rachel shared she’d been off social media for a while because of work, so she was playing catch up the last couple of weeks, and that’s the reason for her many tweets.

When the topic of her Tweet about Austen came up, Rachel didn’t hold back sharing what happened between her and the Southern Charm star.

“He was doing this promotional tour with his beer, and he was in my hometown and also where I live now,” she expressed. “So, I ended up joking with him. We had some banter. So, we met up, and I met with his brewing team, but they were amazing. They were so cool. So, I pretty much hung out with those guys the whole night. And then Austen ghosted me. Which is fine, you know, whatever.”

Below Deck’s chef, Rachel Hargrove says Austen Kroll apologized to her

The talented chef explained that Austen reached out after the fact and apologized for ghosting her. However, things once again went south with him.

Rachel revealed she was happy he reached out, but not in a romantic way. She was working, though, so she couldn’t keep chatting with him via text and told him that.

Later they chatted on the phone, which led to her true feelings about him.

“We talked on the phone, and apparently, it was Sunday fun day for him. He was absolutely incoherent, and he just said some nasty s**t to me. Which was ‘You’re not funny. You’re just mean.’ And then kept going on and on and on,” the chef stated.

The latest Bravo feud involved chef Rachel Hargrove from Below Deck and Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. Ironically, it’s part of their drama that led the chef to remove herself from BravoCon and distance herself from the Below Deck franchise.

