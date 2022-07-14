Below Deck stars to attend BravoCon 2022 — Here’s who will be at the event and how to get tickets

BravoCon is back after two years and several Below Deck fan favorites will attend. Pic credit: @captain_lee_rosbach/Instagram

In a couple of months, Bravolebrities will ascend on New York City for the long-awaited BravoCon 2022. There can’t be a Bravo event without cast members from Below Deck, and the list has finally been revealed.

BravoCon 2022 will take place from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16. The event is being held at the Javits Center, and over 100 famous faces from Bravo are slated to appear.

Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars will come together at the event to meet fans and dish on the hit yachting series.

This week, Watch What Happens Live Host Andy Cohen expressed his excitement over various panels that will take place at BravoCon. One of those panels will feature a fan favorite from Below Deck, including one face that was a big surprise.

The list includes Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate Chastain, and chef Rachel Hargrove representing the OG show. Below Deck Med stars Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Courtney Veale, and Captain Sandy Yawn are also confirmed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorites Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King round out the list. It’s unclear if all the Below Deck stars will be on one panel or if it will be broken down by the show.

How to get tickets for BravoCon 2022

There is good and bad news when it comes to buying tickets for BravoCon. The good news is they go on sale on Friday, July 15, but they won’t last long. In 2019 the first-ever BravoCon sold out in 60 seconds.

Tickets can be purchased at BravoCon2022.com starting at 12 PM EST/9 AM PST. There are three different package levels for purchase. General Admission is $430, VIP is $825, and SVIP is $1,950. All tickets are for the full three-day event.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Bravopalooza and WWHL Presents: Andy’s Legends Ball are add-ons that can be purchased separately. However, you must be a BravoCon ticket holder to purchase these additions.

Below Deck stars share BravoCon news

Daisy Kelliher and Courtney Veale took to their Instagram Stories after news they would be at BravoCon broke.

Courtney shared two separate photos. One featured the list of Below Deck stars slated to appear. In the other, Courtney said she would be at BravoCon and asked who else was going to be there.

Daisy shared reshared the image with all the names on it and another that included her own accountment.

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram and @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck fans, be sure to get your tickets to BravoCon as soon as they go on sale, or else you just might miss out.

What do you think of the list of Below Deck stars attending the event?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.